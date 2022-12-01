Here are some ways you can help with the housing crisis, help other community members or seek assistance.
We cannot build our way out. We simply can’t build units fast enough to house all those who need housing or looking for a place to live, let alone to increase the housing stock so that we can attract more employees for local businesses. While building is important, we really need to look at how the houses and apartments in our community are being used.
We’ve heard a lot about short-term rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO taking up housing that might be used for residents. Vermont compiles data on the rise of these rentals, among other housing data, at housingdata.org.
However, we’re missing a lot of information that towns need to make informed decisions on short-term rentals. We don’t know how many of these short-terms units are being used to help pay a homeowner’s taxes or how many used to be in the full-time rental pool. More important, we don’t know how far the community is willing to go to respond to the short-term rental issue so first we need more information. Here’s where you can help.
Take 20 minutes to fill out the survey at uwlamoille.org.
Yes, 20 minutes is a long survey, but it’s a short amount of time to spend helping with the housing crisis. Several local businesses have donated raffle prizes for survey participants, which are listed on the survey.
Please participate and ask at least five friends to join in. Feel free to share it on social media.
•••
People often wonder where they can donate gifts for those in need or volunteer this time of year. Here are some options:
• Gifts for foster children: Contact Penny.Wilson@vermont.gov.
• Donate gifts for local families: Lamoille Family Center’s Holiday Project.
• Stowe Community Church: stowecommunitychurch.org.
• Lamoille Community Food Share: To volunteer, email lcfoodshare@gmail.com.
• Johnson Food Shelf: Volunteers needed.
• Lamoille Community House Dinner: Make a meal for neighbors experiencing homelessness. Sign up online or kanetsberger@lamoilleshelter.org.
• Clarina Howard Nichols Center: Seeking after-hours advocates; email bgonyea@clarina.org.
• Lamoille Restorative Center: Seeking volunteers; call (802) 888-5871.
• North Country Animal League: A volunteer orientation is Dec. 8, 5-6:30 p.m. Email info@ncal.com.
•••
If you or someone you know needs assistance, visit uwlamoille.org/get-help. We’ve done our best to compile all local resources but let me know if we missed anything. Here are a few very useful numbers:
• 2-1-1 is the statewide number for immediate assistance.
• Capstone Community Action: fuel assistance, homelessness, essential needs and much more, 802-888-7993.
• Lamoille Community House shelter: 802-521-7943.
• Clarina Howard Nichols Center: domestic and sexual violence hotline, 802-888-5256.
• North Central Vermont Recovery Center: 802-851-8120.
• Crisis text line: 741741.
• Crisis hotline: 802-888-5026 (Monday to Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.); 802-888-8888 (nights and weekends).
•••
Finally, this is a time of year when we give thanks to those who have helped. For almost three years now, I have been privileged to work with the direct service providers in our community. These are the people who work with those who are most vulnerable, those who need a helping hand and those who need to figure out the path forward.
Direct service is difficult, emotional work. I have watched these folks pour their hearts into serving us. You all know who you are, and you have my undying gratitude.
Emily Rosenbaum is the initiative director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, a grant of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, in conjunction with United Way of Lamoille County. She can be reached at emily@uwlamoille.org (preferred) or 802-888-3252.
