The Legislature is not in session during March Town Meeting week, with many legislators visiting town meetings in their districts and catching up on other communication with constituents, as I am. Several bills have now come out of their respective committees and have been acted on by the House.

The appropriations committee is at work on the complex and massive work to propose a budget bill for the coming fiscal year. All committees including my own have sent their recommendations to appropriations regarding key elements of the governor’s proposed budget that involve their issue areas, as well as some budget requests not included in the governor’s recommendations.

