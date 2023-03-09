The Legislature is not in session during March Town Meeting week, with many legislators visiting town meetings in their districts and catching up on other communication with constituents, as I am. Several bills have now come out of their respective committees and have been acted on by the House.
The appropriations committee is at work on the complex and massive work to propose a budget bill for the coming fiscal year. All committees including my own have sent their recommendations to appropriations regarding key elements of the governor’s proposed budget that involve their issue areas, as well as some budget requests not included in the governor’s recommendations.
In the House Committee on Environment and Energy, we have now voted out three bills. H.67 deals with the collection and handling of household hazardous wastes to assure that they do not simply end up in the landfill or disposed of in other harmful ways. This bill passed the House and was sent to the Senate. Two other bills our committee has voted out will reach the House floor soon: H.158, or bottle bill, is a major update to our bottle redemption system, which hasn’t changed since it was established in 1972. There are a great many different types of beverages, including water, that were not sold in bottles or cans back then, and H.138 would include many of them.
H.126, an Act Related Community Resilience and Biodiversity, would assure that 30 percent of our land is conserved by 2030, through preservation of old growth forest, sustainable forestry and agriculture practices for working lands and other means. The bill also establishes a goal of 50 percent for 2050. Both H.158 and H.126 are being reviewed by other committees before being considered by the full House.
The Affordable Heat Standard, S.5, passed the Senate last week and will be taken up by our committee and probably others. I have heard from constituents both in support and opposition to this bill. As we dig into what the bill does and does not do, I will be covering this in future reports.
What I can say at this point is that there has been a fair amount of inaccurate information circulating about what the impact might be on Vermonters, in terms of cost and being required to make changes. The bill as passed by the Senate does require that further analysis and design be done over the next two years and that the Legislature vote again before it is put into effect.
Contact me at apatt@leg.state.vt.us or leave a message at the Sergeant at Arms office, 802-828-2228. To track any bills, agendas and written testimony for all House and Senate committees, or to view all House and Senate sessions or committee hearings either live or recorded, visit the Legislature’s website at legislature.vermont.gov.
Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Stowe in the Vermont House.
