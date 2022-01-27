What do 6,000 nursing home staff, 3,000 home health staff, 5,000 mental health and intellectually disabled staff, 4,000 community care contracted employees, 1,500 shared living home providers, and 150 recovery center staff all have in common? Aside from being the safety net for thousands of vulnerable aged and disabled Vermonters, they all have incredibly hard jobs and are not overpaid.
Our long-term care delivery system is in crisis. Anyone who is close to the system will tell you workforce challenges are tearing at the very fabric that holds our safety net together. Facilities are on the verge of closing, staff are leaving at record numbers and new recruits are hard to find.
Nursing homes and others are being forced to hire traveling nurses to help fill the gaps. In some cases, staff members at facilities are quitting their jobs to get hired by traveling nurse agencies, only to return to the very facility they just left. Nursing homes report their cost for traveling nurses has tripled in just three years, costing $37 million. State Medicaid reimbursement lags several years behind current costs.
Vermont has more than $550 million in federal assistance that has not yet been spent. Many will suggest that these dollars should be spent in ways that will transform Vermont’s economy to strengthen our state and make it a better place to live. I think $550 million is enough to do both, care for the most fragile and lay the groundwork for a strong economy in the future.
Vermont, for its own mental health employees, has recommended roughly $3,500 to employees for retention bonuses so they will not leave their jobs. If the state can provide retention bonuses to its own employees, shouldn’t we be able to provide the same assistance to those Vermonters who are paid by the government to provide community-based services, though they are not state employees? The answer is yes.
To provide a $3,500 one-time retention bonus will cost more than $50 million. Any way you look at it, that is a lot of money. However, given we are sitting on over $550 million, it leaves plenty of money that can be invested in other important areas like housing and broadband upgrades.
If you are in a nursing home and you press your call light, and no one comes in time to help you with your commode because of short staffing you care little about whether a strong groundwork for a strong economy is being built. There are many with urgent needs who need help. They have paid taxes all their lives and never dreamed they might need government assistance.
The question before the Vermont Legislature is whether we will be there for them in their time of need. Essential caregivers need to be paid decent wages all the time, but especially during a pandemic.
Call me at 802-730-0483 if I can be of help. My email address is dyacovone@gmail.com.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.
