The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight on the collective responsibility we have for the health of our neighbors. From mask wearing to social distancing, Lamoille residents have stepped up to protect the health of everyone in the county. Now, as we move into the next phase, it’s time to plan strategically and build strong health outcomes for our community.
When this column went to print, 66 percent of Lamoille residents ages 16 and up had received at least one dose of vaccine. To be fully vaccinated, you’ll need to get both doses if you have started a two-dose (Pfizer or Moderna) vaccine. You are fully vaccinated two weeks after completing your final shot.
Things you can do once you’re fully vaccinated: visit a friend or family member in the hospital; travel inside the U.S. without needing a COVID test; protect children who are not old enough to be vaccinated; and gather with as many other vaccinated people as you’d like without distancing or wearing masks.
That means you can have a party with guacamole and cheese dip.
And, if you’re fully vaccinated, you do not need to quarantine or get tested if you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause has been lifted, but it shows just how important safety is to the CDC and FDA. It is not uncommon for additional, rare side effects to be discovered when any newly approved drug or vaccine comes into use, as a much larger population is now exposed to it than ever could be during pre-approval clinical trials. It is part of the normal process of introducing life-saving drugs and vaccines to find rare side effects and then to evaluate them carefully.
To learn more from the state about vaccination and see a video from health commissioner Mark Levine, visit bit.ly/3u7PGJl.
Housing is another community health strategy. Fifty percent of health outcomes can be traced to personal habits or healthcare. The other 50 percent is linked to socioeconomic factors and physical environment. These factors are called social determinants of health: economic stability, food availability, community and education. Housing is a critical social determinant of health, and there is a team of nonprofits in our area working to meet housing needs.
Lamoille Community House offers shelter to adults who are experiencing homelessness, as well as the services to help them discover their path towards sustainable housing. However, Lamoille Community House is only open in the winter months, and homelessness does not go away in the summer.
Lamoille needs a year-round shelter, so Lamoille Community House is working to identify a property, secure resources and begin the process of securing that shelter. The goal is to find a property that can be developed further to meet changing needs, and eventually have multiple buildings on the land to build community, offer shelter and create economic opportunity.
You’re going to hear a lot about the permanent, year-round shelter in the coming months, and as a community, we will be asked to step up and support this work. Let’s plan to roll up our sleeves and do what is necessary to ensure that Lamoille Community House can meet the needs of those experiencing homelessness.
Where do folks go if they have children or when they are looking for long-term housing? There are supports for those families who cannot afford homes: family supportive housing, family unification vouchers, housing opportunity funds, general assistance, and more. However, those supports and vouchers only work if there are units for people to live in.
Anyone who has looked for a place to rent in our area can tell you that it’s hard to find a place you can afford. While our vacancy rate is approximately 2 percent, available rentals frequently are out of reach for most people who work in the county.
The housing wage is the wage a full-time worker must earn to spend 30 percent or less of their income on housing. In Lamoille County, the housing wage is $20.04. The mean renter wage, however, is $10.41. So, 50 percent of Lamoille renters are spending 30-50 percent or more of their income on their rent.
People who work here struggle to live here, which hurts our community and economy. A number of factors make it challenging for landlords to offer units that are within the price range of those most in need of housing. The serious shortage of affordable housing units cannot be overcome by private landlords alone.
That’s where Lamoille Housing Partnership comes in. It develops, rehabilitates and maintains safe, decent housing through rental and home ownership to low- and moderate-income people and families.
Currently, the group has zero openings and a waitlist of well over a year, and can only develop buildings approved by our communities. If we prioritize affordable housing, we will reap significant benefits, not only in improved physical health but also in improved community economic health.
What can you do to improve this social determinant of health? Reach out to your selectboard, your planning commission, and your development review board. Tell them you support affordable housing in your community. Attend their meetings and support Lamoille Housing Partnership projects in your town. Reach out to your legislators and ask them what you can do to help support landlords who offer affordable housing.
Want more detail on Lamoille County’s housing situation. Read the fantastic report from 2018 at bit.ly/lamoillehousingstudy.
Emily Rosenbaum is the public information officer for the Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Response Command Center, a group of over 30 organizations collaborating to better serve our area. You can reach her at emily.rosenbaum@lah2s-rcc.org.
