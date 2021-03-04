The notion of meeting again this summer for another special legislative session is nothing I relish. The possibility, however, crossed my mind as I listened to a presentation by Vermont Congressman Peter Welch last week.
Welch shares that President Biden’s pandemic recovery proposal could bring a staggering $900 million to Vermont; $300 million would be targeted to local and county governments and $600 million would go to statewide uses. Keep in mind these numbers do not include unemployment benefits of $400 per week or $1,400 cash support for adults in families earning less than $150,000.
Why would a special session of the Legislature be needed? Well, to be clear it may not be needed, but if these funds come to Vermont in April as speculated, and given the Legislature is set to adjourn in mid-May, things will have to move very quickly.
The normal state budget this year is anything but normal, with roughly $200 million in one-time spending that has to be sorted out. The previous federal stimulus packages have brought an estimated $8 billion to Vermont, according to Welch. These funds have generated a huge increase in state tax revenues, creating $200 million in one-time revenues for the state budget. Typically, the state budget is wrapped up in May. To manage a thoughtful plan for investing an additional $900 million in one-time expenditures could be a tall order.
Some may say spending $900 million is easy peasy. After all, just look at our roads. Fix them! Or, how about using some of these funds to fix our pension challenges? While that sounds reasonable, there is one potentially significant complication. Currently, the limitations on how the money from Washington may be spent indicate they can only be spent on COVID-related expenses.
Roads and pensions do not likely meet that test. Greater internet access, given so many are required to work, and school remotely, certainly may pass the COVID test.
Another area that might pass the test is housing-related expenses, especially given the dramatic spike in homelessness since the start of the pandemic. Mental health needs are another area for consideration. In Lamoille and Washington Counties, over 500 people are on waiting lists seeking help. There will be other ideas to consider for sure.
Yet, with all this money is there a way to really improve the direction and quality of life for Vermonters in a lasting and profound way? Can we strengthen the resiliency of rural Vermont and help restore a vibrancy that for some of our villages has faded?
Clearly, we do not need a long drawn-out special session of the Legislature. We do need some thoughtful and deliberate strategies, however. I look forward in the coming weeks to help with these decisions and would appreciate your opinions.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
