Ten years ago, after Sandy Hook, a plaintive headline begged, “Can we now talk about guns?” It was a response to the perennial Republican assertion that the grief-stricken, furious aftermath of tragedy isn’t the best time to craft firearms regulations.
Four years ago, after Parkland, House Speaker Paul Ryan urged that we “pray,” “take a breath and collect the facts.” He warned against politicizing the murder of 17 high school students.
I pray, and I try to heed facts. But how many more facts about mass shootings do we need? How many more prayers in the absence of action will we have the gall to offer grieving parents? How many shoppers must die in the produce aisle?
Politics is more than self-exculpatory rhetoric and partisan combat. It’s the application of legitimate government power to problems we share.
In that sense it’s time we do politicize this issue.
The Second Amendment was adopted to enable citizens to protect themselves and their republic. Commentators have interpreted the amendment in the context of a state’s right to maintain a “well-regulated militia” as a hedge against prospective tyranny and as a free citizenry’s inherent right to self-defense.
An individual right to keep and bear arms wasn’t formally affirmed by the Supreme Court until 2008. Justice Antonin Scalia, writing the court’s majority opinion, made clear that “the Second Amendment right is not unlimited … not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
Federal, state and local governments can ban weapons considered “dangerous and unusual,” regulate the sale of weapons and prohibit their possession by certain citizens including “felons and the mentally ill.” The government can impose “concealed weapons prohibitions” and laws that forbid carrying “firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings.”
I believe the Second Amendment establishes an individual right to keep and bear arms. But I also believe its first half that talks about a well-regulated militia permits our government to make rules about gun ownership and use.
For heaven’s sake, “well-regulated” is part of the amendment.
Opponents of gun restrictions worry about a slippery slope where one rule leads to another until their right disappears. I’m sympathetic. The First Amendment is especially dear to me, so I’ve got slippery slope fears and objections, too.
Except the government can and has made laws that restrain speech. Slander and speech that poses a clear and present danger, for example, are subject to restriction.
In the same way, we already have restrictions on gun ownership. Both presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan both signed laws limiting automatic weapons. Eleven states ban armor-piercing bullets. You can’t buy a howitzer at Dick’s.
The Constitution isn’t meant to be interpreted absent reason and common sense. No one would argue that the First Amendment’s protection of the free exercise of religion guarantees an American Aztec’s right to offer human sacrifice. That’s because his right to practice his religion is outweighed by his victim’s unalienable right to life.
No right is absolute. The Second Amendment exists in a context, not a vacuum. It isn’t above all other rights. Our government was instituted to protect our rights, but those rights extend beyond the right to bear arms.
The question isn’t whether we can regulate firearm ownership and use. Reason and the Second Amendment itself tell us we can. In fact, the amendment’s language imposes a responsibility to well-regulate firearms.
I appreciate the argument that lawbreakers won’t respect gun laws, and that law-abiding citizens should be able to protect themselves. It’s true no course of action will eliminate every bad act. But we can’t shrink from making laws just because some people won’t obey them, especially when we repeatedly witness the devastating result of broadly unrestricted gun ownership.
We have problems. Many American homes are dysfunctional. Many American children suffer as a result.
We’ve spent two generations stroking children’s self-esteem. In the process we’ve stunted their power to deal with adversity. We talk about grit and resiliency, but for many, every slight, every rebuff is an affront that warrants retribution. In extreme cases that retribution is extreme.
Discipline theories, trauma-based classroom practices and anti-bullying programs trade in well-intentioned, smug nonsense. Gun violence at school should outrage us, but we should also be outraged by the trauma students suffer every day at the hands of violent, disruptive peers.
Schools should take prudent precautions against foreseeable hazards, but schools should never be fortresses. It’s their nature to be soft targets because children live there.
Critics pillory law enforcement agencies for failing to track aberrant behavior and threats that foreshadow violence. As tragic as those lapses may be, they aren’t deliberate acts.
The same cannot be said about the law our 45th president deliberately signed that repealed restrictions on people with mental illness and their ability to purchase a gun, or the Senate’s deliberate vote permitting subjects on the terrorist watch list to purchase guns, or gun lobbyists’ deliberate marketing promotions, or legislators’ willing susceptibility to extortion and contributions.
The same cannot be said about malignant talking heads who exacerbate our race-based, gender-based and faith-based fears and differences.
I began writing this in the wake of the supermarket murders. A thousand words later, another 19 schoolchildren and two of their teachers are dead.
It’s ludicrous to pretend that guns aren’t part of our gun problem.
No good will come if we do nothing good.
Vermont-based writer Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years.
