The Senate Committee on Natural Resources, my morning committee, has spent the early days of the 2022 legislative session catching up on the work of the Vermont Climate Council.
Established by the Legislature in the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2020, the council released and initial climate action plan in December. (The plan can be found here: bit.ly/35jeUge.)
In the Global Warming Solutions Act the council was charged with the following:
• Reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation, building, regulated, utility, industrial, commercial and agricultural sectors.
• Encourage smart growth and related strategies.
• Achieve long-term sequestration and storage of carbon and promote best management practices to achieve climate mitigation, adaption, and resilience on natural and working lands.
• Achieve net zero emissions by 2050 across all sectors.
• Reduce energy burdens for rural and marginalized communities.
• Limit the use of chemicals, substances, or products that contribute to climate change.
• Build and encourage climate adaptation and resilience of Vermont communities and natural systems.
The climate action plan is, in short, Vermont’s official outline for carbon emissions’ reductions. It creates timelines, goals, plans and areas of focus for reduction of carbon emissions in Vermont.
The plan highlights that 76 percent of all emissions in Vermont comes from energy consumption — transportation, the heating of buildings and electricity.
The remaining 24 percent comes from agriculture, industrial processes and waste management.
Far and away the two largest areas of impact come from transportation and the heating of buildings, or thermal emission. It’s not surprising, then, that the two highest impact policy recommendations in the plan deal with transportation and thermal emission reductions.
The plan recommends that Vermont “invest in weathering the homes and apartment of 90,000 low- and moderate-income Vermonters, providing a win-win-win of energy cost savings, health benefits and pollution reduction” to deal with thermal emissions.
The plan also recommends joining California and New York in the Advanced Clean Cars II and Advanced Clean trucks programs.
It is believed that by joining these programs “it would ensure that a minimum of 95,000 electric vehicles are provided for sale in Vermont between model years 2026 and 2030. That many electric vehicles replacing fossil vehicles by 2030 would get us 10 percent of the way to our reduction targets.
The Vermont Climate Action Plan is a work in progress.
The council’s work continues, and refinements are forthcoming.
Reaching the Global Warming Solutions Act’s requirements for reduction in emissions by 2050 is important work. The path there isn’t easy, especially in the transportation arena.
It’s clear we have a long way to go, but we’ve been very successful in moving our electrical consumption away from generation based on fossil fuels.
That shift has shown us that we can make changes that work with the environment.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents Lamoille County in the Vermont Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.