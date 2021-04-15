In its Brigham v. State of Vermont decision (1997), the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that the Legislature has a mandate under the Constitution “to make educational opportunity available on substantially equal terms” for all children throughout the state. This led to the passage of Act 60, which reorganized school funding such that school districts spending the same amount per pupil would have approximately the same property tax rates.
Act 60 took strides toward education equity in Vermont, but it was also lacking in at least one crucial way: its failure to adequately incorporate the different costs of educating pupils in different circumstances.
Our current education funding formula fails to sufficiently account for the substantial additional cost required to provide an equitable education to students in poverty, students living in rural areas with low population density (particularly those attending small schools), and students who are English language learners.
The Pupil Weighting Factors Report, released in December 2019, was commissioned by the Legislature and prepared by education researchers at the University of Vermont and other national research experts. The report documents in great detail that current pupil weights, which slightly adjust for poverty, language and secondary-level grades when determining a district’s equalized pupil count, are wholly inadequate in capturing the magnitude of additional cost required to truly provide an equitable education to these students.
In addition, new weights need to be added to account for the increased cost of educating rural students in low-density areas who attend small schools.
The report concludes what anyone who knows anyone who teaches or attends public school in an underprivileged district already deeply understands: that our education funding formula is not working. That low-income, rural, or English language learner districts can raise astronomically high property taxes and still have insufficient school funding, whereas wealthier, less rural, districts can easily provide high-quality education and much higher teacher salaries with the same or lower tax rates. That the state has failed on its mandate “to make educational opportunity available on substantially equal terms,” and that we must correct our wrong.
In the House, I was a sponsor of H.54, an act calling for the phased-in implementation of accurate pupil weights. A Senate bill, S.13, seeks to determine how to proceed.
I am worried that S.13 in its current form leaves educational equity open to political influence. This is a dangerous approach because designing equalized pupil counts based on political popularity rather than empirical evidence is exactly how we got into this inequitable position in the first place.
For legislators from overweighted districts that have historically benefitted from our unjust funding formula, transitioning to a system with greater equity will be an adjustment, but it an adjustment worth embracing. Everyone, particularly all of our state’s children, benefits from belonging to a state with a fair education funding formula.
The only acceptable solution is complete implementation of the pupil weights outlined in the Pupil Weighting Factors Report, in order to provide equitable education throughout Vermont regardless of student circumstances.
Rep. Lucy Rogers, a Democrat, represents Cambridge and Waterville in the Vermont House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.