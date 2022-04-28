Politics isn’t war, but it can shape the perception of a necessity for and righteousness of committing acts of violence.
We are watching this play out with horrifying and devastating effects in Ukraine through Russia’s one-sided, unnecessary and criminal invasion of that sovereign nation. For decades, first the Soviet Union and now Russia have indoctrinated their people with a toxic barrage of dehumanizing propaganda against the citizens of Ukraine.
The Russian government’s willingness to lie to its people and fill them with a combination of existential fear and hatred does not absolve the Russian people of their complicity in the senseless slaughter of innocents. It is, however, important to understand it because we see the same tactics being deployed against American citizens by the current authoritarian iteration of the Republican Party.
Of course, “not all Republicans” are hate mongering pro-authoritarians, just like “not all men” harm women, and “not all white people” are intentionally racist. In Vermont, we’re fortunate to have a Republican governor who consistently speaks out against the hate and discrimination being fomented by the state’s Republican Party leadership. However, the lack of concerted, sustained and publicly vocal condemnation of the state party is as disappointing as it is dangerous.
Today’s GOP, across the country and sadly, in Vermont, has once again mainstreamed hate and taken us back — not that we even fully left them — to the bad old days of disgusting and false accusations that there is some link between being LGBTQ and pedophilia. “Groomers” is the slur now used against anyone who is a member of that community or who dares speak in support of LGBTQ folk. To increase the effectiveness of their hate and maximize fear, the dominant voice of the GOP tells us that our children are in danger because of this community.
Verbal assaults on the humanity and value of black and brown people, women, the LGBTQ community and immigrants are all hallmarks of authoritarian movements. Those attacks unify a faction fearful of losing power and influence. They also lure others in with the false belief that joining in the hate is an action of patriotism and a necessary defense against those who would destroy their way of life.
What people have justified with this twisted way of thinking underlies some of the greatest atrocities, cruelty and, at the very least, discrimination and denial of rights in human history.
We need not look to our own borders and history for examples. Enslavement was justified by the belief that Black people were less than human. Black men were wrongly convicted or lynched in the name of “protecting white women” or appealing to a society that still perceive children of color to be older than they are and men of color to be more prone to violence and criminal behavior than their white counterparts.
Today, that ingrained dehumanization manifests in a disproportionate rate of police brutality and unjustified killing of people of color, to name just one of so many types of physical, social and economic harm.
Members of the LGBTQ community have been targeted, harassed, denied civil rights, kicked out of their religious communities, subjected to torture through conversion therapy, assaulted and murdered due to fear and hatred playing to terrible and false stereotypes, socially acceptable hate speech and the argument we’re hearing in our state, across the country and around the world that “they” are coming for “our” kids.
In truth, the kids most at risk of harm are LGBTQ children due to the GOP’s latest crusade to villainize and dehumanize who they and the people who love and support them are.
Language matters. Words matter. Take this quote for example:
“They sought to destroy our traditional values and force on us their false values and would erode us … attitudes that are directly leading to the degradation and degeneration because they are contrary to human nature.”
It easily could be something said by countless current GOP firebrands and office holders because they’re parroting the effective, tried and true script of hate and dehumanization to justify violence. Does it still work?
We know it does because these are the words of Vladimir Putin on the eve of his country’s invasion and the subsequent and ongoing war crimes being committed by Russians against the Ukrainian people.
Silence is complicity. It is also a choice.
Lisa Senecal is a writer, host of The Lincoln Project’s “We’re Speaking” streaming show, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, board member of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center and member of Allies for Accountability. She lives in Craftsbury.
