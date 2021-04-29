My first article on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail was written more than 15 years ago, and over the years I have provided numerous updates. We laid much of the groundwork for the conversion of the trail from a rail bed during the five years I chaired the House Transportation Committee.
Many people and organizations deserve credit for the work that has gone into this project, including VAST, Friends of the Trail, the Agency of Transportation, my predecessor in the Senate, Susan Bartlett, Gov. Phil Scott and many more. It gives me a sense of pride and excitement as we move toward completion of the whole project in the next couple years.
People have been asking me what’s going on with the trail? The Legislature this year is discussing signs, maintenance and construction, and these issues are being worked on by the state and groups involved.
All of the resources to construct the trail were included in last year’s capital construction act, but the allocation of those funds has to be included in this year’s transportation bill to move individual trail projects along.
Here’s a list of planned projects for construction, by fiscal year and dollar amounts, in the transportation bill before the Legislature:
• Bridge replacements from Swanton to St. Johnsbury: $2 million in fiscal year 2021, and $2.8 million in fiscal year 2022, for a total of $4.95 million.
• Trail and bridge rehabilitation from Hardwick (Route 15) to Morristown (Route 15A): $196,880 in fiscal year 2021, $1.8 million in fiscal year 2022, for a total of $2 million.
• Trail and bridge rehabilitation from Cambridge Junction (Route 109) to Sheldon Junction: $368,000 in fiscal year 2021, and in fiscal year 2022, $2.85 million, for a total of $3.2 million.
• Trail construction including rehabilitation of existing structures from Channel Drive in Danville to Pumpkin Hill Road in Hardwick: $305,050 in fiscal year 2021, and $2.4 million in fiscal year 2022, for a total of $2.74 million.
• Trail improvements, sidewalks and retaining walls in and around Hardwick village, which over the two fiscal years will cost $777,000.
• And finally, trail work and intersection construction in Highgate, Swanton and Sheldon, which will be completed this year at a total cost of $1.75 million.
The agency is now working with VAST and regional planning commissions, and will be coordinating with towns to develop uniform signage for the trail and for use on directional signs along Vermont roads.
Finally, the Legislature must address day-to-day maintenance of the trail going forward. The House transportation bill this year included language instructing the agency to include the trail’s upkeep in its budget going forward.
But the governor’s budget and the bill coming out of the Senate Transportation Committee do not include any reference to the ongoing trail maintenance. The question of longterm maintenance and who has responsibility for the trail in the future is the last question that we need to work out.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents Lamoille County in the Vermont Senate.
