The Vermont State College system is made up of Vermont State University (Lyndon, Johnson, Randolph, Williston and Castleton campuses) and Community College of Vermont. The college system has been transforming itself with the help of the Legislature and the state over the last three years.
It’s been three years since the former chancellor, Jeb Spaulding, called for the closing of campuses. We’re now two years into a five-year plan to deal with the structural deficits in the system and we are committed to keeping all the campuses open.
During the last three years the state has increased the base appropriations to the Vermont State College system by 50 percent. In other words, we’ve increased funding by $15 million to $45.5 million annually. That’s taken the state’s share of the annual budget from 16 percent to 25 percent of the total funding.
Additionally, the state has supported Vermont state colleges with bridge funding for its transformation with a total of $85.6 million in one-time funds appropriated during the 2021, 2022 and 2023 fiscal years. This includes supporting the elimination of deficits for the system, supporting capital needs, supporting new IT systems for better online learning opportunities, and a myriad of other transformative measures to move the system to a more sustainable academic and financial footing.
Separate from the support for the schools and system itself, the state has supported Vermont students seeking higher education and continuing education during the pandemic with scholarships, free classes and tuition assistance, including:
• Two years of critical occupations free tuition funding for clinical mental health master’s program students at Johnson, where it saw a 58 percent increase in student numbers in that program, directly because of this scholarship.
• Welcome Home Transfer Student Scholarships.
• Degree completion scholarships.
• Workforce Up classes for anyone impacted by the pandemic.
• Free classes for high school seniors in the Class of 2020
• Free tuition at Community College of Vermont for families making less than $75,000 through the 802 Opportunity program.
• Funding to assist workforce development and capital needs of critical programs on the campuses — meat cutting, dental therapy, nursing.
In total, the state has provided about $200 million in support of Vermont students and the Vermont State College system during the last three years.
It has allowed the system to freeze tuition for three years and cut tuition at the newly named Vermont State University by an average of 15 percent. In turn this support has helped enrollments on the Johnson, Lyndon, Castleton, Williston and Randolph campuses to remain steady.
It’s helped enrollments to increase about 1 percent this year, despite a 4.2 percent drop in undergraduate enrollment across the U.S. over the last two years.
With all of this, the Vermont’s state colleges still face around a $20 million gap in their budget. A structural budget deficit they have committed to close over the remainder of the five-year plan and the state has mandated they close by the end of fiscal year 2026. Since the failed attempt to close campuses in early 2020 the system has had some major changes. With the consolidation into Vermont State University, with one president, we’ve seen some major shifts.
Although the latest news this past week about the shift in library and sports offerings at the different campuses has been alarming to many in our community, as we move forward, we need to keep students at the Vermont State University at the center of our thinking and in particular the students and the Johnson campus.
The new Vermont State University president, Dr. Parwinder Grewal, has said, “I stand behind the decisions, but those decisions are not the end of the story. They are the beginning. The rest of the story is how we are going to implement the decisions, and we are going to do that piece together. I want you to be involved in determining what the library looks like and what athletics look like. That was always the intent.”
We need to hold the president and the chancellor’s office to their word that this will be a process that is “inclusive” and will reflect our communities’ needs and the well-being of the students, particularly the students at the Johnson campus.
We’ve all invested a great deal in moving the Vermont State College system forward and we are all committed to ensuring this transformation is successful.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents all the towns in Lamoille County, except for Stowe, in the Vermont Senate.
