Richard Westman

Richard Westman

The Vermont State College system is made up of Vermont State University (Lyndon, Johnson, Randolph, Williston and Castleton campuses) and Community College of Vermont. The college system has been transforming itself with the help of the Legislature and the state over the last three years.

It’s been three years since the former chancellor, Jeb Spaulding, called for the closing of campuses. We’re now two years into a five-year plan to deal with the structural deficits in the system and we are committed to keeping all the campuses open.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.