The quality of the education and skills that Northern Vermont University provides the Northeast Kingdom and the Lamoille region are vital to their economic success. From the quality job force that the university produces for local employers to the multi-million-dollar economic benefits that the college generates, the economic benefits are immense.
I received an outstanding education and had a terrific experience at the university’s Lyndon campus. The attractiveness of being able to receive an excellent education in my hometown was a determining factor in my choosing to remain in The Kingdom versus moving out of the area.
Today, I am a business owner in Lyndonville. The college provided more than an outstanding course offering. I learned from dedicated professors who excelled in their fields and experienced in-depth study of my chosen major that included valuable insight into hands-on application through internships and opportunities to meet professionals in the field. This, combined with the beauty of the campus setting and just-right class sizes, provided a truly wonderful experience and in-depth preparation for a career in all ways.
Students at Northern Vermont University are provided a world-class education in a pristine setting. What’s more, it is affordable for many Vermonters. This affordability is a determining factor for many residents who could not otherwise afford a higher education. Many students are the first in their family to attend college or would forego higher education altogether if Northern Vermont University wasn’t an option.
Adult learners can refine their skills with certificate and training programs who otherwise could not do so. Further, the Do North Co-working space operated in downtown Lyndonville has and will continue to churn out new businesses for the area, creating jobs and improving vibrancy for the business sector. The importance of the college to the area cannot be overstated.
One critical role of the state is to make investments that will, in turn, improve our economy and generate additional revenues for the state. Properly funding Northern Vermont University will help generate skilled workers for Vermont’s employers, ensure we are providing young Vermonters with high-quality, affordable higher-education opportunities and accelerate the college’s reach to attract more students — many of whom will make Vermont their home.
The attractiveness and depth of majors offered will assure that the college can continue to attract students not only from all over New England, but from other areas of the country who are looking for an education that offers the best of quality experiences both on campus and in a beautiful rural setting.
This is a critical time to invest in a vital institution that will in turn generate millions in additional state revenues through employment, tourism and broad economic impacts.
Northern Vermont University offers a much-sought-after mix of the right majors, the right experiences and the right setting that can’t be replicated elsewhere. We need to invest in this economic driver to assure that this vital force in our region continues to thrive and provide the outstanding offerings that it’s known for.
Bonnie Paris is a 2008 Northern Vermont University graduate. She manages and co-owns two small businesses in Lyndonville — Freighthouse Market & Café and Mosaic, a natural fast food establishment.
