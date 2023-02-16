Dan Noyes

Dan Noyes

The news of moving to an all-digital library and changes to the sports programs at Northern Vermont University-Johnson is disheartening. Making sure the state college system is relevant, thriving and adequately funded is very important to me, our community and the businesses in Lamoille County.

How we get there, and the messaging that accompanies it, is important to the future success of Vermont State University. Enrollment is what will make or break the university. The ability of the state to keep these increased funding levels will not last forever, but for now we are in a good place.

