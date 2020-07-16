Has Vermont lost its ability to solve solvable problems?
Our Vermont State Colleges are in jeopardy. Current state colleges leadership created a deep distrust and disillusionment among students, staff, faculty and interested Vermonters when it suggested closure of three Vermont State Colleges. These narrow and elite recommendations only serve the current leadership’s limited design and desire.
Why? Because our state colleges are not served by the limited financial investment the state will endorse. Reduction is seen as successful management when, in fact, it is hastening the death of what has been our legacy and part of our heritage since the state’s inception.
VSCS Thrive, a volunteer group of faculty, staff, alumni, current students and community partners, does not believe this is the time to make irrevocable decisions about the Vermont State Colleges System. Program eliminations, campus consolidation, faculty and staff reductions will further erode an already fragile system.
The system should have at least a full year to redesign its programs for better efficiency and delivery, more rigorously market its program, and reject more reductions under the illusion of “saving” the state colleges.
Frankly, the word “saving” smacks of desperation and an already failed system. Why? Because the state of Vermont allowed it to happen.
VSCS Thrive’s collective enthusiasm, scholarship, experience, history, commitment to the region and the colleges is evident. The majority of trustees are elite purveyors of policy. Most don’t come from the same story or experience we come from. Few truly care about some kid from Lowell getting a bachelor’s degree from a Vermont state college.
But these are the handful of experts who have all the power to make all the decisions. Faculty, staff and students have none.
Further, the Legislature must be held accountable for this deep erosion of educational opportunity. Our Vermont State Colleges are the lowest-publicly-funded state colleges in the country. Let me say that again. Our Vermont state colleges receive the least amount of state funding of any state in the nation.
Yet, by state statute, we are obliged to fund these same institutions. We should promote them vigorously and support the faculty and staff who deliver their product to students. We don’t.
What we’re now experiencing is made acutely obvious by the devastating effects of the pandemic. If we eviscerate our educational institutions, we will see even more Vermonters depending on public assistance and being further distanced from opportunity. More Vermonters will be forced to live in poverty, with little ability to contribute to their own well-being or potential, let alone to their communities. Fewer Vermonters will be able to buy a house, fund proper health care, or live independently from food or housing assistance.
This is not a COVID issue. COVID only exposed the rust that was already under the hood. Does it then make sense that we shrink more of our colleges?
The enthusiasm and work of VSCS Thrive comes from a deep integrity and caring. It’s not about a balance sheet. It’s not numbers at the expense of people, or Vermont’s future. We speak to that and work from that point of view and we expect and demand that the state of Vermont and its Vermont State Colleges’ Board of Trustees does too.
We need to share our message beyond the closed loop of selective task forces and Facebook pages. We need voices not only from Northern Vermont University, but from Vermont Technical College, Castleton University and Community College of Vermont as well. We need student and community voices.
And we need to reinvigorate education post-COVID that does not lay the burden at the feet of its students or relegate them to an exclusively online experience. That’s an extraordinary copout.
How do we protect Vermont from creating a deeper chasm between the haves and have-nots? Education is just one aspect of that equality but it is a damn important one. Here are a few ideas:
1. Demand transparency. If it doesn’t exist, nothing should be decided.
2. Market the Vermont State Colleges System as a whole. Invest in a cohesive marketing team to accomplish this. Find the unifying message and promote it. Vermont is a safe and more affordable alternative to bigger institutions in more metropolitan areas. Here students can STILL have an on campus experience.
3. Include workforce development strategies but determine how truly integrated the state colleges system is in existing workforce development needs. I assert, it’s not as vigorous as one might think. There’s potential here. This should be tactical and strategic.
4. Lastly, Vermonters deserve a college education that doesn’t bankrupt them or their families. If we cannot understand and underwrite this fundamental Vermont value, we will fail all current and future students who so deserve the opportunities waiting for them to be discovered at our Vermont State Colleges and that will continue to make Vermont an ideal place to live and invest in.
Mary L. Collins is a member of VSCS Thrive and lives in Elmore.
