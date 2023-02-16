Lucy Boyden

Lucy Boyden

The Legislature has a new group of legislative pages, eighth-grade students who assist the day-to-day activities within the Statehouse. They joined us this week, which means we are about one third of the way through the session. So far, 230 House bills have been introduced. As committees work through bills that have been sent their way and send them back to the House floor in hopes of being passed and sent to the Senate, time spent on the floor is slowly becoming longer and roll call votes are being taken.

The Budget Adjustment Act, H.145, which proposes to make fiscal year 2023 budget adjustments, was passed out of the House and sent to the Senate on a roll call vote of 107-33. These adjustments are strategic, one-time investments in infrastructure, housing and other areas of need in the state.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.