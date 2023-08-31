Sheer a sheep

After more than five centuries, there is still no better way to sheer a sheep than by hand.

Tamara Burke

Tamara Burke

There are three things that make keeping a small flock of sheep challenging: keeping them where you want them to be, feeding them and managing the consequences of keeping a small flock of sheep.

Sheep (goats, cows, pigs and even chickens) do not want to stay in their assigned locations. If a mouse can squeeze through a hole the size of a dime, a sheep can find a gap the size of a 2x4 in a fence and push its four-foot-wide fluffy self through it. If an electric fence goes down, you may not know it, but your sheep have a sixth sense about these things and will flatten it in an instant.

