There are three things that make keeping a small flock of sheep challenging: keeping them where you want them to be, feeding them and managing the consequences of keeping a small flock of sheep.
Sheep (goats, cows, pigs and even chickens) do not want to stay in their assigned locations. If a mouse can squeeze through a hole the size of a dime, a sheep can find a gap the size of a 2x4 in a fence and push its four-foot-wide fluffy self through it. If an electric fence goes down, you may not know it, but your sheep have a sixth sense about these things and will flatten it in an instant.
The joys of rounding up sheep that don’t wish to be gathered up cannot be overstated. This is the very reason I trained mine to associate clapping hands with a bucket of tasty grain.
Since my sheep escaped with monotonous regularity, I had fat sheep.
But putting up enough hay for their daily winter ration was an annual anxiety. The state of Vermont put together a website this year to create a searchable database of livestock feed available in Vermont after this summer’s flooding and almost constant rain.
Raising sheep — raising any livestock fed on locally produced hay — means an annual quest for bailed hay, but this year is worse than any I can recall in recent memory (including Tropical Storm Irene, which hit after much of the autumn crop was already under cover).
If you’re out chasing foliage, then respect the hay trucks; they’re hauling their weight in gold this year. Every blade of that bale is hard won and desperately needed.
There are two times of the year when I truly loved having sheep: in spring, when the last lamb was safe on the ground, the fields were greening, and the mornings still cold, so you’d come out to find lambs tucked into the wool on their mother’s backs or curled up in the warmth of a feed bucket; and in autumn, when we got to know each other as I took off their summer wool.
We estimate that sheep were domesticated some 10,000 years ago. Spun wool fiber appears in the archeological record some 5,500 years ago, during the start of the Bronze Age. You’d think, with 5,500 years in which to improve upon the thing, we’d have figured out a better system for getting wool off a sheep than cutting it off by hand, but no, we haven’t.
In every ski shop is merino wool, in base layers, hats, neck gaiters and sweaters, and every bit of that wool was harvested by hand, one seriously annoyed sheep at a time.
If you’re a tiny producer, you don’t invest in electric clippers. You buy Fiskars shears (the same ones used in crafting and for cutting fabric), put a halter on your sheep, a mud bucket under your butt to save your back … and clip.
One snip at a time, the wool comes off, one handful of treats, the first step in a long chain of processes which will lead to clouds of wool being spun into yarn.
But it is at the point of bagging up the fleece that you slam into the shortcomings of being a small, luxury fiber producer: there aren’t enough mills. The wait times, between when that clip comes off and when I might expect to have spun wool returned to me can be upwards of 18 months. And then I only have white or gray wool. The dying step can take another couple of months, depending on the weather — or, this year, four to six months, since drying dyed wool would not have gone smoothly this year.
Still, being able to send wool to a mill is a vast improvement over having to hand spin every inch. Spinning is an art, and it produces yarn at a much slower rate than yarn can be transformed into cloth or a garment. During New England’s colonial period, it took three skilled spinners to keep up with one weaver, and even today a sheep to shawl competition team consists of five: a shearer, three spinners, and a weaver.
As foliage starts rolling down from the north, it is time to plan those autumn activities. Knitters across eight states hone in on the famous sheep and wool festival in Rhinebeck, NY. Busses come out of New York City hauling the faithful, armed with empty bags and pointy sticks, to the hallowed fields of Rhinebeck.
But while it is an enormous event, worthy of visiting at least once in a lifetime, the Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival in Tunbridge, perfectly situated for stunning fall views, arrives at the right time for picking out holiday projects and gifts, and is nicely sized with variety to be had without the crowds. From classes to contests, everything about the event, which is Sept. 30-Oct. 1 this year, is right-sized for a brave little state.
Make a date with Vermont and come down to spend a day at our fiber festival, where the maple shack sells maple sugar warm from the molds, the fields are emerald-green splashed with early displays of autumn color, the animals are happy to see you, and the tradition of soft, beautiful wool is laid out in full temptation.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
