The evidence is in. Closing arguments have been made. It’s now up to 12 people to decide the fate of fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Juries, in a perfect world with a flawless judicial system, would be impartial and bring no outside influence into their deliberations. But that’s not the world we live in, nor one in which we can hope to reside. For better or worse, each one of us is a product of our experiences and culture. We’re all in the soup and it’s impossible to not absorb some of its savory and most unsavory flavors.
Especially in high-profile cases with wealthy defendants, jury selection is not about choosing the most impartial jurors. In that world, the voir dire process is filled with researchers, psychologists, personality profilers, and other jury selection experts who, rather than seeking jurors free from bias, work to select jurors with just the right biases. Depending on which side they work for, in the end attorneys hope they have empaneled jurors who will either be predisposed to convicting or acquitting the accused.
These high-profile trials are not unlike high-stakes political campaigns. Teams are assembled. Data is gathered. Arguments are tested to see what moves the dial and then messages are rolled out to persuadable voters — or jurors. In the case of a trial, attorneys have the advantage and disadvantage of a captive audience. Their “persuadables” are required to sit quietly for the duration of the trial and listen carefully to all their finely tuned messages.
The disadvantage is that those same people are also required to hear all the counterarguments coming from the other side. Like campaign messages created for our ever more divided political landscape, one set of facts is spun into two alternate realities from which to choose. Guilty or not guilty. This candidate or that one.
Beyond the arguments that will be made to achieve acquittal or to earn a vote, part of winning support is in the packaging. Campaigns strive to present their candidate in not only the best light, but the most appropriate light given the setting. Tie or no tie? Dress or pantsuit? Suit or plaid flannel? In Weinstein’s case, he was transformed from a somewhat rumpled, but wealthy, powerful and domineering man — both physically and in his demeanor — into a hobbling, meek, unshaven one, with an appearance bordering on indigent.
The alternate realities of who Harvey Weinstein is that were presented to the jury were as stark as the opposing versions of Donald Trump — and now Michael Bloomberg — that their supporters and detractors present. No, Michael Bloomberg is not Weinstein or Trump. To the best of my knowledge, he hasn’t been credibly accused, or accused at all, of sexual assault. But there are no shortage of sexual harassment and discrimination claims against him and his company brought by numerous women, nor a shortage of non-disclosure agreements preventing voters from understanding the truth.
What Weinstein, Trump and Bloomberg (and so many other men in positions of power) do have in common is that they and their surrogates attempt mightily to counter the accusations against them about the gross mistreatment of women by talking about how many good causes they’ve given money to or women they have hired or promoted. To be clear, victimizing women, and hiring, promoting and donating to causes that help women are not mutually exclusive. Both helping and harming women can come from genuine instincts in the same individual. It’s also true that appearing to be an altruistic, pro-woman man can help mask both ill-intent and harm committed.
We like our villains to be all bad and our victims all good. Were it only that simple. It’s that natural human desire to see people as black or white that creates so much opportunity for survivors to be smeared and honorable people to have their candidacies tanked when they fail a purity test. As I followed Weinstein’s trial, it hit me again and again that the reasons survivors give for not coming forward and disclosing sexual harassment and assault were the very reasons Weinstein’s defense used in court and in interviews to smear their reputations and question their motives.
The inferences Donna Rotunno, one of Weinstein’s lawyers, made were clear, as well as being the tried and true character assassination threats made to keep a woman silent or deployed to destroy her character if she speaks up:
Rotunno: The accusers have created a universe that strips adult women of common sense, autonomy and responsibility.
Translation: If this happened, these women were stupid, weak and irresponsible.
Rotunno: The accusers are “opportunists” who had sex with Weinstein because they thought it would help their careers.
Translation: These women are manipulative sluts willing to sleep their way to the top.
Rotunno stating why she had never been sexually assaulted: “I’ve always made choices, from college-age on, I never drank too much. I never went home with someone who I didn't know. I just never put myself in a vulnerable circumstance, ever.”
Translation: If you were sexually assaulted, you brought it on yourself through your own bad decisions.
And so, as the jury begins deliberation they have two competing pictures of Harvey Weinstein: A man weak physically and in character who was sexually manipulated by aggressive, young beautiful women who used him to further their careers and a physically and psychologically predatory and powerful man who could crush the dreams and careers of women who failed to submit to him sexually.
Twelve people who have sat for a month in a courtroom with fog machines on full tilt will now attempt to find their way to truth and determine Weinstein’s fate. As voters, we’re tasked with doing much the same. Over the course of the next nine months, we’ll work to sort fact from fiction, examine our biases, weigh candidates’ failings, and determine in whose hands we will entrust our country’s fate. Let’s hope we all get it right.
Lisa Senecal is co-founder of The Maren Group, a writer, and chair of the Vermont Commission on Women. A Vermont native, she lives in Stowe.