As a state representative, I have learned that the follow-through of laws is just as important as passing them in the first place.
All too often, legislators return home from Montpelier excited to spread the good news of the bills they’ve passed, but never take the time to follow up on whether people’s lives are actually improved in the intended manner.
The example on my mind right now is contraception policy. Vermont has passed a number of laws geared toward improving access to contraception, most recently in 2016. We are known to be a national leader in this area. However, a colleague and I spent much of the last week digging into these policies, and we found large discrepancies between the intention of our laws and what is happening in real life.
My colleague and I are an example of the unexpected alliances that can form in the Legislature. We hold different views on abortion; however, we found agreement on the point that, whenever possible, individuals should be spared altogether the difficulty and decisions associated with unwanted pregnancies. This means that no one should face barriers to accessing contraception. We decided to work together on this cause. Here is some of what we have uncovered.
For starters, Vermont has a law requiring no deductible, copay, coinsurance or other “cost-sharing” from insurance companies for each FDA-approved contraceptive method. In other words, regardless of which form of birth control you choose to use, your insurance should pay for all of it without you having to pay anything.
To see if this law was working correctly, I checked my own insurance. I found that I would be responsible for paying $300 for an IUD. I reached out to people I know in Vermont who use IUDs, and they confirmed that the procedure had cost them hundreds of dollars.
Other forms of birth control do seem to be covered by insurance as expected. The intention of the original law was to be unbiased as to which form of contraception people use, but this current system incentivizes use of contraceptives other than IUDs. This is particularly problematic because IUDs are known to be one of the most effective forms of birth control.
I spoke with the insurance companies and, after much work, it seems that insurance companies are covering only the contraceptive device itself, not to the insertion procedure, even though the insertion procedure is necessary for use of an IUD. I will be following up on this issue until it is perfectly clear why this discrepancy exists with IUD insertion and how we can resolve it.
Secondly, Vermont has a law to ensure that, if a provider prescribes a year of hormonal birth control (such as the pill, patch or vaginal ring), a patient can actually pick up a full year’s supply at the pharmacy. In many other states, this is not the case, as insurance companies refuse to pay for more than one or three months at a time regardless of what length of time was prescribed.
Allowing a year’s worth to be dispensed at once is an evidence-based policy that makes a huge difference in access to contraception. It can be difficult to get to a pharmacy regularly, particularly in rural areas and for people who work long hours or cannot drive. If someone is just a few days late in picking up their new pack of birth control pills, those few days can be the reason for an unwanted pregnancy.
In a study of 65,000 California women, there was a 30 percent reduction in the odds of unwanted pregnancies and a 46 percent reduction in the odds of an abortion when women were given a one-year supply of birth control pills vs. those who were given one- or three-month supplies.
This all seems very straightforward. However, I reached out to a local Planned Parenthood clinic to see if the law was working correctly, and I found that only patients on Medicaid could, in reality, pick up a full year’s prescription at once. For anyone with commercial insurance, nothing had changed as a result of the 2016 law.
Once again, I reached out to the insurance companies. They told me that the pharmacy benefit managers that they contract with are making the decision to dispense only one or three months at a time. So, they can get away with saying they technically would pay for a full year if their contracted pharmacies wanted to dispense it, rather than ensuring in their contracts that the pharmacies will dispense a year at a time.
It is frustrating to me to watch the intention of these laws be circumvented, particularly when there are real consequences for people trying to access contraception. However, it is our obligation as legislators to find problems like these, circle back to laws that we’ve already passed, and ensure that they are working correctly.
My colleague and I intend to close this last loophole by clarifying that the law applies to pharmacy benefit managers as well as to insurance companies.
I rely on communication from constituents to help me understand issues with the implementation of policies, so please reach out if you would like to share an experience related to contraception access or to any other issue. It is my pledge to follow through on efforts from beginning to end — from idea, to policy, to implementation. I can be reached at 730-0604 or lrogers@leg.state.vt.us. Thank you for being in touch, and it is an honor to serve as your representative.
Rep. Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.