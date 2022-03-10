The first day of adult-use cannabis sales in Vermont is May 1, just a couple of months away, when residents and tourists 21 years of age or older will be able to purchase regulated marijuana and marijuana products.
Top of mind for many Vermont farmers and small producers interested in participating in the emerging legal cannabis market is their ability to reach customers, an essential activity for any small business, yet it is something the state forbids, and local farmers and small producers are demanding change.
Vermont’s markets, such as cheese, maple syrup or hemp, are reasonably accessible for local producers. However, under current cannabis laws, Act 164 and 62, and the Cannabis Control Board’s proposed final rules say farmers and small producers must wholesale their cannabis and cannabis products to wholesaler or retailer licensees and cannot sell their products directly to consumers.
Without direct access to consumers, local farmers and small producers will be become price takers and not price makers, making them succumb to the demands that intermediaries are willing to offer. A market that does not provide reasonable pathways to the thousands of local farmers and small producers interested in participating will harm product diversity for consumers and producers, and impact viability.
For years, local farmers and small producers in Vermont’s hemp market have been producing and selling cannabidiol (CBD) flower and products to the public, including Amy Lems of Norwich, founder of Vermont Organic Solutions. Lems and her team craft topical and ingestible CBD products for sale online direct-to-consumer as well as wholesale to brick-and-mortar retail stores. She says the current laws and proposed rules “completely ignore small businesses like mine that are set up as a craft manufacturer selling to both wholesale and online retail to consumers, but do not have a brick-and-mortar storefront.”
Online sales have proven invaluable to businesses like Lems’ and many other across Vermont, especially during the pandemic, and without that option available in the emerging cannabis market, Lems said that “dispensaries and retail stores will be completely in control of which companies succeed and which do not. They, not the consumer, get to decide what products the consumer is allowed to purchase. This is hardly a fair playing field for many existing small businesses who, like us, have been providing quality products, employment, and adding to the local economy. This favors big money and corporations over small Vermont businesses.”
Entrusting local farmers and small producers with some form of direct-to-consumer access in the upcoming adult-use cannabis market will prove to be a win-win for local retailers, as well. Vermont retailers prefer local farmers and small producers have some degree of direct-to-consumer access.
The inherent value of a retailer license comes from the ability to offer many different brands and product varieties to consumers at one location and the ability for local farmers and small producers to have direct-to-consumer access will not conflict with retail establishments.
Local farmers know they cannot survive by wholesaling products — alone— taking pennies on the dollar, whether its vegetables, dairy or hemp. Cannabis is no different.
“Commodity farming is hard in Vermont, where every farm is a small farm, and many, like mine, are micro sized operated by only one or two individuals,” says Ben Wilcox of Off Piste Farm in Sutton. “Cannabis could be an opportunity to keep small parcels and working lands in production here in our state. If direct access to consumers is available to small producers, then it can be an opportunity for young people and those without access to large parcels of land to earn a living in a traditional working landscape.”
There are hundreds — perhaps thousands — of small producers, retailers and farmers in Vermont with concerns about their ability to participate in the emerging adult-use cannabis marketplace. Cannabis will be a sizable portion of Vermont’s economy, but the currently proposed adult-use market structure privileges dispensaries and retailers as the only direct access to consumers and will not guarantee fairness for farmers and small producers.
It is vital lawmakers and regulators allow local farmers and small producers some form of direct-to-consumer access at market rollout so they may have a fair chance to participate and the opportunity to generate wealth in this new industry.
Geoffrey Pizzutillo, of Burlington, is the cofounder and executive director of Vermont Growers Association.
