The start of the new year has been a tumultuous time. With a domestic act of terrorism on U.S. Capitol building and over 4,000 COVID-19 deaths per day, nationally, many of us are understandably on edge.
The calm, collegial atmosphere in Vemront’s virtual statehouse stood in stark contrast to the national unrest. Here, members of all parties work together, in good faith, for our communities and for our constituents.
Amid the national chaos, all 150 Vermont legislators convened virtually on Jan. 12 to take oath. I may have been standing in my basement office, but the ceremony still felt solemn and meaningful. We were asked to acknowledge our presence. I said, “This is Katherine Sims, and I am here.” These words moved me unexpectedly.
I am honored to count myself among the women in the Legislature. Vermont lieutenant governor, treasurer, Senate pro tem, speaker of the house, majority leaders, and House minority leaders are all women. Representation matters as we work to build a more diverse and equitable future for Vermont.
Within days, the Legislature adopted resolutions that will allow us to continue meeting remotely. We also passed H.48, which allows towns flexible options for town meeting. Vermont prioritizes the health and safety of its residents.
I was assigned to the House Committee on Energy and Technology — my first choice. Here I can continue my work to increase broadband access in rural parts of the state. I have also joined the Rural Economic Development Working Group, Climate Solutions Caucus and the Social Equity Caucus.
I’ve introduced my first bill, H.54, which would ensure equal educational opportunities for Northeast Kingdom students and a reduced tax burden for high-poverty and less densely populated communities. In the coming weeks, I’ll introduce a bill to expand the capacity of communication union districts to bring broadband to all regions. I’m also tracking Act 250 reform efforts, funding for the Vermont State College System, reapportionment plans and efforts to increase access to childcare.
Rep. Katherine Sims, a Democrat, serves the towns of Craftsbury, Greensboro, Sheffield, Glover, Wheelock, Albany and Barton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.