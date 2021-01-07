Rep. Katherine Sims, who represents the voters of Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock will hold office hours on the second Sunday of each month from 3-4 p.m. on Zoom.
“It’s a way to stay in touch, get answers to your questions and share your ideas and concerns,” she said.
Session will be held Jan. 10, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9 and June 13.
To get the link for the meetings, go to katherinesimsforhouse.com or email ksims@leg.state.vt.us.
The Legislature will meet remotely through at least Town Meeting Day.
