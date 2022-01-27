My usual process for deciding which policies to focus on is to take a big-picture view of what is needed for communities like ours to flourish into the future, and then break that vision down into manageable next-steps.
Sometimes, however, a specific situation or event can highlight a weak point or inadequacy of our current system that needs immediate attention. That type of event is why I introduced a bill to create a silver alert system.
Last winter, an 89-year-old Vermont man who grew up in Cambridge was found dead after he had been missing for nearly a week, believed to be confused and lost. Family, friends and local police searched tirelessly for him, but there was no system in place to notify the public of his disappearance in a more deliberate way.
A constituent reached out and asked me if we could develop such a system in Vermont for older individuals and people with psychiatric or developmental disabilities or cognitive impairment who go missing.
A silver alert system is a rapid response system designed to issue and coordinate alerts among law enforcement and the public following the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of an older or vulnerable adult. The system works similarly to the Amber Alert system in place for children who have been abducted.
As I investigated the issue further, I learned that many other states have already adopted silver alert systems. In fact, Vermont is one of only four states remaining that does not have an alert system of any kind in place for missing adults.
The bill I introduced, H.530, would instruct the Vermont Department of Public Safety to create a silver alert system and would provide guidance for how the alert system would work and when it would be issued. Lamoille County representatives Dan Noyes and Dave Yacovone were among the co-signers of this bill, and Sen. Rich Westman also introduced a bill in the Senate to create a silver alert system.
Sometimes, bills take multiple years of consideration before they are passed. I do not know yet whether the silver alert bill will be taken up for a vote this year. However, I am always grateful when constituents bring important issues to my attention that I would not have recognized on my own.
Only senators and representatives can introduce bills for consideration by the Legislature, but I encourage anyone to reach out and share your ideas. I rely on these communications to do the best work I can and to bring as many voices as possible into our statewide policy deliberations.
Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.
