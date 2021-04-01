The Legislature is making significant progress toward an equitable COVID-19 recovery plan that rebuilds the economies of all 14 counties.
COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Aid has passed the House and brings nearly $80 million in additional COVID-19 relief and recovery aid for Vermonters. The bill provides critical assistance to working families and businesses struggling due to the pandemic. The COVID-19 relief package includes funding for small businesses, Vermonters struggling with mental health issues, one-time stimulus checks for the poorest Vermonters, added investment in the VT Farmers to Families Food Box program, improving the indoor air quality of school buildings for student safety, new housing creation for homeless Vermonters, increased data collection to track disparities and improve health equity, and investment in pensions system for state employees and teachers.
Other bills that have passed include limits on liability for agritourism; a mandate for statewide public school employee health benefits and the ability for school staff and teachers to bargain for different contribution rates for their health care; and prohibition of the panic defense.
The Legislature is still working on broadband, transportation projects, child-care affordability and access, an omnibus economic recovery development bill, including a one-time appropriation to the Department of Tourism and Marketing to boost marketing as Vermont emerges from pandemic restrictions, an extension of the Downtown and Village Tax Credit program, a formal apology for the General Assembly’s role in eugenics, expansion of the office of the director of racial equity, and an assessment of aging school buildings in the state.
The short-term rental bill, which would impose a residency requirement for the owner of a short-term rental property, is unlikely to be taken up by the Housing, General, and Military Affairs Committee. As an Airbnb host myself, I understand the important role short-term rentals play in providing a little extra income and supporting our tourism economy.
Earlier this week, Speaker Jill Krowinski announced an $84 million proposal to help stabilize the state's higher education system. The legislation includes $66.5 million in one-time funding for the beleaguered Vermont State Colleges System, around $8 million to fund Vermont Student Assistance Corporation grants, $7.2 million for the University of Vermont, and $2 million to $3 million for primary care physician and nursing scholarship programs. We need to commit to policies and initiatives that work toward the long-term recovery of Vermont, and this package is one way we can help working families and our business community come back stronger than ever. The House and Senate will take up this proposal in the coming weeks.
American Rescue Plan Act: With over $1.35 billion coming into our state from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to invest strategically in our communities. Vermont's allocation includes $121 million for county government — Caledonia County, $5.82 million; Essex County, $1.2 million; and Orleans County, $5.24 million), $76 million to be distributed directly to individual towns and cities based on population, and $100 million for water, sewer, broadband.
Towns will have until Dec 31, 2024 to fully spend down the funds.
Vermont has an incredible opportunity to spend one-time money on smart investments that will truly transform the future and set us on a path that supports all Vermonters, in every corner of our state, to create equal opportunities in schools, build more affordable housing, bring broadband to all Vermonters, grow our workforce, upgrade infrastructure, address the pension problem and so much more.
Katherine Sims, a Democrat from Craftsbury, also represents voters Albany, Barton, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock.
