The Legislature adjourned May 21 after a historic, unusual session. I have written about the difficulties of legislating on Zoom. Communication with others, having one-on-one conversations and asking and answering questions is limited, whether those conversations are with other legislators, staff, advocates and lobbyists for or against matters before us, interested members of the public and anyone else.
There are some advantages, involving the public’s access to all proceedings of the House, Senate, committee meetings and more. Some of the technology we’ve learned to use may continue to be used after the crisis is history.
As noted in my May 24 report, it is possible that the Legislature will meet again before we convene for the second half of the 2021-2022 biennium in January. In that case, I may publish additional updates, but if not, this may be my last report before 2022.
Although much was accomplished during the session, it became a very difficult one for me personally for the last part of it. I know that many people heard of the very sudden and unexpected death of my wife, Amy B. Darley, on April 3. It is a deep loss for me that I will be learning to deal with over time.
Thanks to Zoom, I was able to participate in pretty much all sessions of the House, my committee’s hearings and other meetings. Working from home allowed me to participate, vote and report bills from our committee to the House “floor,” while allowing myself the space I needed. I would not have been able to be at the Statehouse in person, at least for some of that time.
Amy led a remarkable life that inspired and motivated many. She brought out the best in people, her children and all children, her friends, professional colleagues, past and present, and people she just had conversations with on the street and in the community. We celebrated her life as a mother, partner, public servant, dancer, and force of nature in an online memorial attended by many.
The one thing I was not able to keep up with after Amy’s death was answering all the correspondence I receive from constituents. I read all the emails, on subjects ranging from vaccines to pensions, emergency benefits for businesses and workers to rental housing, masks and other pandemic-related restrictions, and much more.
Many of the emails were personally written, while others were form letters that constituents sent via web links. While I regret not being able to respond to everyone, I know folks will understand. With the session over, as life for everyone starts to slowly return to normal, and as time passes for me, I do expect to be fully engaged in hearing from and responding to people in the communities I represent.
To track bills, follow testimony or view committee meetings and House or Senate sessions visit legislature.vermont.gov.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.