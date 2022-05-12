As I write this at the start of the week, it’s looking like the House of Representatives’ session may adjourn by the end of this week. You never know, but it’s looking possible. There is a lot of work to be done on many bills, large and small, to resolve differences between the House and Senate and for both bodies to approve any recommendations from committees or committees of conference.
Gov. Phil Scott recently vetoed two bills and it’s frustrating after putting so much work into crafting legislation, making compromises and working with officials in the administration. Last week, both the House and Senate unanimously overrode the governor’s veto of the major pension reform bill.
The governor did that to make a point that he feels there are things missing in the bill. It’s not a perfect bill and a bill of this magnitude usually isn’t. It involved compromises and concessions from all concerned, including state employees and teachers. I have no doubt that we haven’t permanently fixed everything pertaining to the retirement programs and that it will require further work and adjustments going forward, but I do not think it warranted a veto.
The governor also vetoed the clean heat standard bill, H.715, which the House Committee on Energy and Technology, on which I serve, originally introduced. The bill as amended by the Senate and agreed to by the House contained a provision specifically intended to address the governor’s concern that implementation of the standard came back to the Legislature to be further approved, a bill that would also need the governor’s signature.
Frankly, it has been frustrating to have major legislation addressing climate change be vetoed twice in the last three years. His stated reasons, I believe, indicate that he has misinterpreted what these bills do, and don’t do. The Legislature overrode the veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act in 2020, and we will see whether this most recent veto will be overridden or not.
Legislators receive lots of emails on issues they are concerned about and bills that are being considered. I hear from people in the communities in our district about lots of things they want to see passed, or bills they want to see defeated. In the past couple of years, an increasing number of emails are coming via online “contact your legislator” platforms, where an organization or advocacy group has basically written a message, and the constituent simply uses the online platform to send that message to legislators.
So, on many hot topics, I’ll receive a bunch of identical or very similar emails from constituents. About a third of them end up going to my junk mail folder, which I do check occasionally. But I may not see them until sometime after they were sent. It’s quick and convenient for the sender, but it doesn’t always get through.
Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.
