As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, we are all struggling to adapt — in state government, in the Legislature, and in our own lives. So many are hurting economically, and the basic functions of our lives often feel like they’ve been turned upside down.
We may be affected by the virus itself or someone we know has it. In my own case, a family member in another state is hospitalized with COVID-19, and all I can do is be in touch with other family members through texts and calls.
• Unemployment insurance.
The Vermont Department of Labor has been struggling to process the huge volume of claims from people who are out of work either temporarily or long-term, as well as from self-employed people who are eligible as a result of the relief package passed by Congress.
There has been a serious logjam, frustrating so many Vermonters trying to file initial or weekly claims, or get questions answered. For the week ending April 4, the department processed 16,474 initial claims and 21,953 continuing claims. That is an increase of 15,955 initial claims compared to only 519 during the same week last year. As frustrating as it is for people, it’s also clear to see from these numbers why this has happened.
The department has taken steps to make things better, first by putting more staff to work at claims processing. Last week, the department announced new steps that are now in effect. A firm experienced in handling unemployment calls in other states will now be handling some of Vermont’s call volume. People filing weekly continuing claims online are requested to do so on certain days of the week, based on the first letter of their last name. While this is not mandatory, if a significant number do this, it should make things move much more quickly.
These most recent changes in phone and online filing as well as other information are available at labor.vermont.gov. This will not immediately fix everything, but it should help. People are asked to be patient and keep trying. Eligible claims will be paid.
• Internet access for school, work, health care.
The House Energy and Technology Committee that I serve on has met a few times recently via online platforms that allow the committee, staff and witnesses to function almost normally, and that allow any interested members of the public to watch and listen.
We have received reports about the functioning of state government’s major information technology systems, including the ancient IT system that handles unemployment insurance.
Most of our testimony has been about availability of broadband and cell service in a time when the state’s students of all ages, as well as teachers, are at home; those who have jobs that can be performed at home are doing that; and health care providers are using the internet to meet with patients who do not require in-person contact.
This points out the gaps in service so much more than ever before. There are two basic reasons some Vermonters don’t have adequate internet and cell service. The first is the lack of infrastructure to reach much of rural Vermont, including in our area. There are rural towns in Vermont where 40 percent of the school students are not connected. The second is economic. Even in our larger towns and cities, there are many households that cannot afford service even if it is available.
A few short-term fixes are being deployed, from temporary siting of mobile transmitting equipment to free or reduced-price connectivity offered by service providers or local nonprofits. But these are stopgap measures during this crisis.
Education, employment and tele-health have long been arguments for extending broadband to the last mile in rural Vermont, but the COVID-19 crisis has suddenly and dramatically shone a spotlight on this issue. I hope it will serve as a motivator when we get to the other side of this.
• The Legislature.
Last week, the Vermont Senate passed additional legislation to provide relief during this time, but it must still be taken up and passed by the House. The relevant House committees are meeting. House members have been getting training on an online platform by which we will be able to vote remotely as a body with 150 members. I hope we can act on the new Senate legislation as soon as possible.
Beyond that, it remains to be seen what additional bills will pass this year. There are critical bills like the budget and revenue ones, as well as others, that need to pass and that should not be controversial. It is possible that we will convene as a full body for periods of time, recess and then reconvene, so we may meet later into the year than usual. It is also likely that some bills, even ones that the House passed and were sent to the Senate (or vice versa) will have to wait for the next session.
• Bernie Juskiewicz.
Along with so many others, I was saddened by the loss of former Rep. Bernie Juskiewicz due to COVID-19. I got to know Bernie during my previous term in 2015-16, both at the Statehouse and at meetings and events in Lamoille County. He was interested in people, he wanted to know about you, he always greeted you with a smile.
After he chose not to run again, he was still the same when I did run into him occasionally. As a legislator, he was serious, worked hard, had a sense of humor, listened to others and was known and respected for trying to find common ground. I’m saying what so many others have already said, but it’s all true. He is missed.
