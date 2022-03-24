The cost of educating students across the state to common standards varies from school district to school district, yet the state is required to ensure equal educational opportunities for all students.
Students come to school with dissimilar learning needs. Students with different backgrounds and needs require different types and levels of supports for them to achieve common outcomes and standards.
That’s why the education funding formula has long included weighting factors to accommodate differing needs of students. Those weighting factors haven’t changed in years. The Legislature authorized the “Study of Pupil Weights in Vermont’s Education Funding Formula” and the report from that study came out in December 2019.
The report — read it at bit.ly/3D0ujyI — made numerous suggestions.
The report grappled with the question of what is equal? What factors or weights need to be added or adjusted in the education funding formula to adjust for today’s differences and present education costs?
S.287 is the bill working its way through the Legislature that implements many of the recommendations of that report. The bill updates and expands pupil weights (factors) used in the calculation of equalized per pupil costs for the purpose of determining education spending for equalized pupils.
The bill makes adjustment to per pupil weights adjusting for poverty, grade ranges in a school, enrollment, area population density and for the number of English language learners there are in a school district.
The bill will be on the floor of the Senate this week. It passed out of my afternoon committee, Senate Committee on Appropriations, on Friday.
The intention of these changes is shift resources toward rural areas, poorer areas and to schools with lots of different languages.
The education of a young student is affected by many things and S.287 and the weighting study report struggles with some of these difficult issues.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents Lamoille County in the Vermont Senate.
