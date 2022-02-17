The Senate last week passed the Budget Adjustment Act, which is the mid-year adjustment to the 2022 state budget. It contained funding for the state’s two largest public retirement systems and set a framework to dramatically reduce and address chronic underfunding of the teachers’ retirement and the state employee retirement systems.
The unfunded retirement liabilities for both systems are estimated to be over $3 billion and on top of that we have nothing reserved for public employees’ health care. So, on top of the $3 billion we owe for retirement, we may owe as much as another $2.75 billion for health care. It’s a liability approaching $6 billion and for a small state like Vermont that’s a staggering amount.
The plan outlined in the budget adjustment act calls for reducing the state’s accrued retirement liabilities primarily by using one-time monies to prefund payments to the systems and by making modest changes to cost-of-living adjustments for retirees. The plan also calls for the state to accelerate its annual budget contributions.
Collectively, the plan would reduce the state’s retirement underfunding by approximately $2 billion across both public retirement systems.
The plan calls for the state to make a $200 million one-time payment to reduce the unfunded liabilities in 2022 — $125 million to the teacher system and $75 million to the state employees’ system — and then to commit to an additional payment of up to $15 million above the actuarially recommended amounts each year going forward into each pension system until the retirement plans are 90 percent funded.
Essentially what we are doing is paying a little more in the near term in order to save expenses in the long term, and then reinvesting those savings to further shore up the retirement benefits. The more we pay now, the more interest we take advantage of, and the more taxpayers save in interest costs over time.
We’re essentially digging ourselves out of the hole a little bit faster.
The plan also calls for the state to start prefunding employee health care benefits. We presently pay for health care as we go, and the plan would have us prefund health care systems. Prefunding alone will reduce the state’s health care benefits liability by an estimated $1.7 billion for both systems. Prefunding allows us to get returns on our investments. In a pay as you go system, which we have now, you don’t get interest on your money.
What we’re doing is committing more resources now, which does make it harder to construct present state budgets, but the long-term gain is dramatic. I’m excited about the plan. We have a responsibility to get this right for the future fiscal health of the state. These are needed steps and although it doesn’t totally solve the problem it does move us in the right direction.
If you’d like to find out more go to the presentation by Chris Rupe from the Legislative Joint Fiscal Office and review the presentation before the Senate Committee on Appropriations at bit.ly/3rSnPhz.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents Lamoille County in the Vermont Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.