The problems with the teacher and state-employee pension programs have generated a lot of controversy. Last week, it was announced that the proposal that had been put on the table in the Government Operations Committee was being withdrawn.
That proposal dealt only with increasing employee contributions, decreasing benefits at retirement, and one other provision that created the most anger. That provision would have eliminated counting years of service and increased the age of retirement. For a great many employees, this simply meant that they would have to work many more years before being eligible for full benefits.
I heard from teachers and state employees for whom this meant they would need to work an additional seven, 10, or even more years. I was troubled by these proposed changes for two reasons.
First, it had serious financial and life planning repercussions for current and prospective employees. Second, while some adjustments may end up needing to happen, I did not feel that was where to start the discussion.
Instead, we will take a hard look at the governance of these programs and consider possible revenue sources. I was glad that this change was announced last week. The situation is very serious and must be addressed. There are a number of factors causing the problem, not just the serious underfunding by past governors and legislatures.
In fact, we have been paying our obligations in more recent years, but we need to do more to fix this and reassure teachers and state employees about their retirement benefits.
The House Energy and Technology Committee is continuing work on energy-related and other bills, now that a major broadband bill passed on a 145-1 roll call vote and is being considered in the Senate.
The Senate passed, S.60, which gives some regulatory flexibility to Vermont’s smaller municipal and cooperative electric utilities, including Morrisville Water & Light, Hardwick Electric and Washington Electric Co-op, which serve the communities in the Lamoille-Washington district.
The bill makes it easier to try out and implement innovative technologies and rate structures to help customers lessen the impact of carbon emissions of their energy use. It also lessens the cost and time spent in the formal regulatory process for making minor rate adjustments. Our committee is recommending that the House concur with the Senate on S.60.
As we head toward the end of the session, the Legislature will continue to consider how and when to use the large amount of federal funds from the American Rescue Program Act. There is more flexibility, and we have a longer timeframe to spend these funds than Vermont had with last year’s federal relief funds.
To track bills, follow testimony, or view any committee meetings or sessions of the full House or Senate, visit the Legislature’s website at legislature.vermont.gov.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat, represents Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont Legislature.
