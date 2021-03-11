The Senate last week passed a bill prohibiting robocalls, S.11, just before Town Meeting Day. A year ago we had passed nearly the same bill with a 27-0 vote, and at the time I wrote an article about the bill and the issue.
What stopped the bill a year ago was COVID-19. Everything we were working in the Legislature came to a total stop last March and all of our efforts shifted to dealing with issues related to and created by COVID.
I was pleased to see the issue resurface this past week. It came out of the Senate Judiciary Committee with a 5-0 vote in favor of the bill. I think all of us just sit down for dinner and the phone rings, thinking it might be family or friends, and we rush to answer and find it to be another robocall. Some strange voice says the warranty on your car is about to expire or someone else is selling something. At our house we get numerous calls everyday pushing some kind of “deal.”
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures in its State Legislatures magazine, last year Americans received 150 million robocalls a day, and a year ago last September alone Americans received 4.5 billion robocalls. The numbers are staggering and are increasing.
What’s most interesting to me is what kinds of calls we received. It’s estimated that 46 percent of all robocalls are out-and-out scams of one kind or another. Telemarketers make up 12 percent of the calls and the remaining 42 percent are legitimate payment reminders, alerts and general reminders for appointments and the like.
The Senate bill tracks federal law. Congressman Peter Welch sponsored legislation in 2019 on robocalls, similar in tone to this and although this bill is not a solution to the problem by itself, it will make it illegal to make scam robocalls in Vermont. It would allow individuals to bring a civil suit against the makers of these calls.
The civil suit would carry a $500 penalty for the first offence and $1,000 for each subsequent offence. It carries a state penalty of $1,000 per violation and up to 90 days in jail for these offences. But the most important thing the bill does, in my view, is to empower the Vermont Attorney General’s office to bring cases against whoever is making these calls.
S.11 will continue to allow robocalls for legitimate reasons. For example, a school robocall spreading the news of a school closing for inclement weather and reminders for doctor’s appointments will still be allowed. The bill goes after scam calls.
The contents of S.11 can be found in the Senate Journal, Thursday, Feb. 25, at bit.ly/3qybnja.
Although robocalls are hard to track and many are initiated outside of Vermont, which makes this hard to enforce, this is, in my view, a step in the right direction.
What should you do when you get one of these calls? The FCC recommends that you not answer calls from unknown numbers. If you do answer and realize it’s an unwanted call, hang up immediately.
If the caller or recording asks you to hit a button to stop getting calls, just hang up. It’s a trick often used by scammers to identify potential targets. And, do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with yes.
Sen. Richard Westman is a Republican who represents Lamoille County in the Vermont Senate.
