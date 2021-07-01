The issue of local control was center-stage in a special legislative session last week. Gov. Phil Scott vetoed two bills dealing with municipal voting issues and the General Assembly reconvened to consider whether to overturn those vetoes.
The citizens of Montpelier and Winooski voted overwhelmingly to change their charters to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. As is require by law, the Legislature must approve changes in a town’s charter, and in both of these cases did so by wide margins.
In exercising his prerogative to veto these two bills, the governor reasoned that the decision to allow who to vote should be consistent across the state, and deciding the issue town by town could create a patchwork system. If the charter requests were to allow noncitizens to vote on statewide issues that argument would have more merit.
It would not be right for example, to allow some people in one town to vote on a change to Vermont’s Constitution, while others in different communities could not. That is not what these charter changes did, however. They limited voting to local issues, like elections for the selectboard.
The reasoning behind these changes was to help foster the participation in government by those who might become future citizens. The thinking was that if people could be encouraged to get involved and engaged they might be excited about participating more fully in democracy in the future.
The Vermont League of Cities and Towns supported overriding the veto, arguing that municipalities should have control over local issues.
To override a governor’s veto requires a two-thirds vote of those present. I voted along with the required two-thirds to override the veto. Overturning the vote of a local election amounts to ignoring the voice of the people. It is a blatant disregard of the will of the people.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
