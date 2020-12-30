It’s been a year like no other.
While I believe that most of us will be happy to see 2020 firmly behind us, there were some bright spots. We put health and safety protocols in place that helped keep our school population healthy and our doors open, implemented innovative learning practices, and came together as a community like never before.
Indeed, some aspects of educating our children were improved in the pandemic learning environment and can and should be retained and implemented into the future. Our students have developed strong learning habits that will serve them well throughout their lives. Adversity breeds strength, and we are seeing this in our students every day.
The well-being of our faculty and staff, our children and the entire community has been our number one priority this year. Our children adjusted quickly and well to the new health and safety protocols.
These protocols paid off. The systems we put in place worked. By and large, our community has remained safe and healthy and our school doors have remained open.
Additionally, while educating our children during a pandemic may look different, our commitment to providing a high-quality education has never faltered.
Like our health and safety protocols, our efforts to provide students with rigorous and challenging academic instruction in this COVID-19 environment have also proved successful.
Fall student survey results show that over 90 percent of high school students say that their schoolwork is rigorous in some or all of their classes. Elementary and middle level students are very engaged in thoughtfully designed instruction that capitalizes on technology and physically distanced learning strategies.
Perhaps most exciting, all students seem to have discovered that they really love to be in school.
While COVID-19 has dominated our landscape, other critically important work has continued. For over two years now, the Lamoille South Unified Union school district has been working with racial and social justice advisors from Northern Vermont University with the goal of prioritizing equity throughout our system and creating an environment that is safe, welcoming and inclusive for all. Black, Indigenous and other people of color deserve to live, work and learn in communities with people who see, affirm and validate them.
Moving forward we hope to work directly with families, students and staff in our district, to listen and learn from their past experiences and to better understand what people of color need to feel safe and supported in school. While this work is hard, it is also critical and necessary. We will be continuing these conversations throughout 2021 and beyond and look forward to continuing to learn and improve.
Above all, I would like to say thank you. It is your steadfast commitment to the health and safety of yourselves and your families that is allowing us to keep our schools open. This is no easy task, and I am incredibly thankful to each and every one of you for your continued adherence to the state health and safety guidance.
I am also profoundly grateful to our teachers and staff. Every one of them has faced the challenges of educating our children during a pandemic with grit, determination and creativity. They truly are heroes.
Tracy Wrend is superintendent of schools for the Lamoille South Unified Union school district.
