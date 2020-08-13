Next Monday I will return to school for my 18th year as a school counselor. Needless to say, I am familiar with this process. I typically spend this final week trying to finish every household project I was going to do all summer. I take my kids back-to-school shopping and come Sunday I would make my traditional “don't make me go” comment on Facebook.
Monday morning arrives and it’s game on. Time to get ready for my favorite part of my job, the students. This year is different. Everything feels emotionally charged and the unknown is weighing on everyone.
As school districts have worked to develop school models that provide an education with rigor, while meeting the safety recommendations set out by the Vermont Agency of Education (which keep changing), I have witnessed a growing number of public comments directed negatively toward educators. Somehow, the school models are no longer about safety, but have become a perceived reflection of our work ethic and the level of devotion we have toward your children.
As a counselor, one of the skills I work on with my students is perspective. I help my students understand that everyone has a lens through which they view a situation. This is a very important skill, but can be hard for middle schoolers who love to “Yeah, but” to everything. My goal? To foster a sense of empathy, sympathy and respect. To open dialogue and to minimize the finger pointing.
Over the last few weeks, I have tried to understand the negative social media posts people direct at educators. I typically start off feeling pretty defensive, but I eventually understand that many of you are coming from a place of advocacy and a hope of regaining some normalcy for your children.
I feel very lucky to live in Vermont. It seems to be the ideal place to face a pandemic. I also feel fortunate that neither I, nor anyone is my household, is considered high risk or vulnerable. My level of COVID anxiety is relatively low because I have taken, and will continue to take, every precaution necessary at school and at home to prevent becoming ill.
I also recognize that I can do everything “right” and still contract the virus.
Many of my colleagues cannot share this same sentiment. They themselves are considered vulnerable or they live with and/or care for someone who is. For these adults, the very thought of being in the school building with half the population — never mind the entire population — is causing an level anxiety that feels debilitating.
They are terrified that they will contract the virus and even worse, bring it home. This is their “lens.” You don’t have to agree, but you have to try to respect it.
Since the middle of March, we all have been told to isolate, to keep our social circles small, to wear a mask, and to wash our hands often. In Vermont we have been rewarded with low numbers because the majority of us did our part.
The state has begun turn on the economic spigot and has allowed businesses such as hotels, restaurants, stores, childcare, camps, etc., to open, but not at full capacity. Why? To test the COVID waters and make sure that our numbers stay low.
Given that approach, it feels counterintuitive that schools received the green light to open at full capacity (provided they can meet the safety recommendations). Now add the news stories about every failed school opening (Georgia seems to be winning the award) and you might as well just fire up every educator’s limbic system. Yes, I know, Vermont is not Georgia. But to be fair, I am neither a nurse or doctor, which seems to be the go to when teachers express concerns.
Bottom line: Regardless of the school model, Sept. 8 is coming and we need to work together.
Your kids are listening and watching you, even when you are not talking to them. You have way more influence over your children than we do. How you choose to embrace the school year is how they will embrace it.
The schedule that was created for your children focused on safety (of everyone) and their educational needs. The schedule, which we have yet to receive, will be re-evaluated and it will change. We need to work together as a community to make this year successful.
We all learned a lot from the spring and are definitely more prepared. We have to acknowledge that we have no clue what is down the road and we will have to adapt.
Have patience. Please don’t turn to social media as your go to for answers or to air your grievances. Use the next few weeks to prepare your children for the routine of the school day and school week. Explain the safety expectations of taking temperatures, wearing a mask, observing personal space and hand washing. The more familiar they are with the expectations and routines, the easier the transition will be.
I know that we have all given up so much to COVID and the idea of opening the schools gives us a sense of normalcy. So does safety. I want that for our kids. I want that for all of us.
Diane Lepikko is a guidance counselor at Lamoille Union Middle School in Hyde Park. She lives in Stowe.
