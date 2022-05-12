I think the Vermont motto “Freedom and Unity” is very powerful. Each one must be in the proper amount, or we get out of balance. Push too hard on freedom and unity begins to unravel. On the other hand, if you strongly advocate for unity, freedom can be diminished.
This past week the state’s freedom and unity were tested by its old friend local control. The issue at hand dealt with that of school mascots. A bill that was proposed would require the secretary of the Vermont Agency of Education to promulgate rules to create a standardized process for dealing with complaints about school mascots. To be clear, the bill would not identify or indicate when a mascot was hurtful. It would hopefully help to minimize the divisiveness that such conversations can create.
Almost immediately the debate centered around local control. Several legislators claim that local citizens should decide whether their mascot might be offensive. Even though it could be argued the bill did not take away local control but rather established a process for reconciling such disputes, many felt that it did encroach on local control.
Impassioned speeches were heard from several legislators about how local control was being eroded. Their arguments indicated that our freedom was being diminished by the strong hand of the state with a unified response to the problem.
Interestingly, some of the same legislators who will bemoan the loss of local control on issues such as this were the same legislators who voted against town charter proposals, though they were overwhelmingly supported by the locals on several issues.
Whether to allow rent control or let non-citizens vote in local municipal elections caused many to be uncomfortable. Even though it was clear what the local position was, they voted against it. Yet on the issues of mascots, they invoked the loss of local control as a key reason why they were against the bill.
As I listened to this bill’s debate, I found myself chuckling silently. I explain my vote as follows:
“Madam speaker, this is a serious issue, yet I find myself amused by this debate. Those who champion local control and plead for us to listen to the locals and to let them rule are some of the very people who voted against the recent charter changes, though the locals overwhelmingly voted for those changes. Madam speaker, our inconsistencies define us.”
I am always befuddled how some people can embrace local control as their best friend when it suits them but ignore it when it does not.
Freedom and unity. I love the tension our Vermont motto creates. It is not easy to find the sweet spot that balances the scales of freedom and unity, but it is always worth trying.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
