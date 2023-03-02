As we prepare for Town Meeting Day, I would like to update stakeholders on our progress this year and the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024. The community has always supported the schools, and, in turn, we have been able to provide students with a high quality education and consistent programming to meet their needs.
In Lamoille South, teachers have adequate resources, manageable class sizes and the professional development necessary to stay current with best practices. We are extremely grateful for the investment our towns have made into the education of the future generation, allowing the district to attract and retain some of the best educators in the state.
Over the past year, with the use of federal funding and various grants, we have been able to add 10 literacy and math interventionists, along with two mental health clinicians, to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The addition of these professionals, in conjunction with high-quality instruction, has provided students with extensive social and academic support.
We have also been able to expand early childhood programming, providing many families with excellent and low-cost options for preschool. One of the most exciting additions to our schools this year was a significant investment of grant funds in enrichment opportunities for students, including free afterschool programming and frequent guest speakers that have addressed issues such as bullying, social media consumption and substance abuse prevention.
From a budgetary lens, we have worked hard to reduce costs in various areas to maintain the quality education students deserve while also taking into account the impact of rising taxes on the community. With significant inflation and rising health insurance costs, this was no easy task, and the budget that is being proposed is the result of many hard decisions and the prioritization of student needs.
On March 1, the Stowe School District held an informational meeting and on Monday, March 6, Lamoille South Unified Union School Board will host an informational meeting to discuss the budget. The board is presenting the electorate with a 3.7 percent increase in budgeted expenditures, which is a responsible proposal that keeps all current programming in place.
We have seen increases in health insurance premiums and special education costs which, aside from salaries, are the two most significant contributors to this increase. In the Stowe School District, we are presenting an increase of 6.2 percent in budgeted expenditures, which reflects the same cost drivers associated with the Lamoille South Unified Union and some additional funds for maintenance and improvement of our buildings and grounds.
You can find extensive information in our new Lamoille South annual report, which is published on our website or available in hard copy at each school or town office.
We thank you for your support and welcome any questions you may have. I also encourage you to subscribe to my weekly Lamoille Ledger Newsletter on the website if you would like to stay current with school updates and celebrations.
Ryan Heraty is superintendent of schools for the Lamoille South Unified Union.
