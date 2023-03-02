Ryan Heraty

Ryan Heraty

As we prepare for Town Meeting Day, I would like to update stakeholders on our progress this year and the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024. The community has always supported the schools, and, in turn, we have been able to provide students with a high quality education and consistent programming to meet their needs.

In Lamoille South, teachers have adequate resources, manageable class sizes and the professional development necessary to stay current with best practices. We are extremely grateful for the investment our towns have made into the education of the future generation, allowing the district to attract and retain some of the best educators in the state.

