The Morristown Centennial Library board of directors would like to set the record straight on why its 2023 town appropriation request has increased. We understand the concerns that residents have about the overall town budget and how it could impact property taxes.

We, too, are residents who do not want to be priced out of this wonderful town. We are also aware of how hard town employees, as well as library staff, work to meet the needs of the town. With increasing growth on the horizon, the expectations and demands generated by this increase will only put more pressure on all town services, including the library.

