The Morristown Centennial Library board of directors would like to set the record straight on why its 2023 town appropriation request has increased. We understand the concerns that residents have about the overall town budget and how it could impact property taxes.
We, too, are residents who do not want to be priced out of this wonderful town. We are also aware of how hard town employees, as well as library staff, work to meet the needs of the town. With increasing growth on the horizon, the expectations and demands generated by this increase will only put more pressure on all town services, including the library.
For the second year in a row, the library budget has been affected by budget cuts. Last year we were level-funded (no budget increase) and this year, as part of the overall town budget, we are being asked to make significant cuts. Doing so will impact all library services, including library staff.
We feel it is important for town residents to understand how their library has been funded in the past, and why this needs to change. There are two types of public libraries in Vermont: municipal and incorporated.
Municipal libraries are run by the town as a department and are funded by taxpayer dollars. Incorporated libraries are run by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with both public and private funding. Morristown Centennial Library is an incorporated library run by a board of trustees. Funding comes from a town appropriation, as well as from an endowment that was created over 125 years ago when the library was founded. For decades, this endowment has provided a substantial discount to Morristown residents.
In the last year, this discount means that each Morristown resident paid approximately $35 to fund library operations. Compare that to Waterbury ($94), Stowe ($126), Rockingham ($76), and Randolph ($49), all towns with similar populations. Our nearest neighbor, Hyde Park, pays $57 per capita for their library.
There are only 27 libraries in Vermont that serve populations larger than Morristown. Yet 101 libraries are funded at a higher per capita rate than Morristown Centennial Library. (These statistics are available from the Vermont Department of Libraries’ 2021 annual report.)
Unfortunately, our endowment can no longer sustain the increasing levels of annual withdrawals needed to run the library. Our financial advisors have been sounding the warning bell for years. We should be withdrawing only the fund’s income and not its principal. They warn us that if we continue at the current rate of withdrawals, we could deplete the fund entirely in less than a generation.
If that should happen, Morristown residents would have to fund the library 100 percent, or not have a library at all. It is the responsibility of the board of trustees to adhere to the advice of its financial advisors to protect this fund for future generations.
This is why we are seeking more town funding for our thriving, energetic library. The actual budget has only increased 10.8 percent from last year, a year we were level funded. This increase is due in part to the rise in utility costs such as fuel and electricity. Inflation has affected the cost of office and cleaning supplies, books, audiobooks, DVDs and much more.
The staff, as well, deserve a moderate cost-of-living increase.
Our appropriation request would bring taxpayer support up to about $55 per capita, still far below other towns of our size in Vermont. This $20 increase is less than the cost of one book, or one pizza or half a tank of gas.
The Morristown Centennial Library is a vital resource to the town. The library not only provides an extensive collection of materials for residents to borrow — books, audio-visual materials, museum and state park passes, snowshoes, seeds for the garden, metal detectors, a telescope, and more — it also offers a vast array of programs and services for all ages.
We have a book sale room and computers for visitors to use. We have a meeting space where a variety of free classes are held and where local bridge, mah-jongg and whist groups meet. We offer free Wi-Fi outside the building, accessible in the parking area and around the building, as well as inside the library.
Recently Morristown Centennial Library became one of the first libraries in the state to offer virtual author talks with nationally renowned authors thanks to the support of our active Friends of the Library group, led by Donna Merriam. Check out the calendar of events on our website (centenniallibrary.org) and you will be impressed.
We believe, and we hope you do too, that the library is worth every penny of the requested town appropriation. We will do our part to make any reasonable cuts to the budget and we hope the taxpayers will recognize what a treasure they have.
