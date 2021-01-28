Heading into the fourth week of the session, things are busy, even if it’s hard to really experience that with all of us working from home instead of interacting at the Statehouse. At this point, very few bills have actually reached the House floor for a vote, but all 14 committees are busy, hearing reports and updates, and working on legislation.
Among the bills getting immediate attention in committees and by the full House and Senate are a number that deal with the COVID-19 emergency. They involve making temporary statutory changes to allow government at the state, local municipal and school district levels to function, to have votes, and continue to do their necessary work.
Other bills involve adjustments to various COVID-19 relief programs, including allowing them to extend and to use already appropriated unspent funds. Much of this year’s work will continue to be dominated by COVID-19, especially if hoped-for new federal relief and recovery funds come our way.
The House Appropriations Committee is working on the annual budget adjustment act, which makes changes as needed to the previously passed budget for this fiscal year. Other committees, including the one I serve on, are asked to review adjustments proposed by the administration that fall under our jurisdiction and to make recommendations to the appropriations committee, which is expected to bring the budget adjustment to the full House for a vote in the coming days.
House Energy and Technology Committee: We have spent much of our time thus far hearing detailed updates and reports on broadband, state information technology systems and energy issues, including a refresher course on energy regulation and efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reduction programs.
This is useful for those of us who’ve been on the committee before, as well as for our three new members. We are now starting to work on a broadband bill that will likely include a number of different sections and provisions, including further support of our Communication Union Districts, such as the two that the towns in our House district are members of. Later in the session, our focus will likely shift more to energy and climate change issues.
Retirement programs: As has been reported in the news, there are very serious funding gaps for both our state employee and teachers I believe that it is important to preserve the pension form of retirement programs and have been troubled in the past by efforts across the country to erode these. At this stage, I do not have a solution, and everyone knows how hard it will be to close those gaps at this time, when there are also so many other needs. But I will follow this closely and oppose measures that unduly lessen the value of these programs for future retirees.
To follow bills of interest and the work of all committees and the full House and Senate, visit the Legislature’s website: legislature.vermont.gov.
Rep. Avram Patt represents the Lamoille-Washington District, which includes Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester.
