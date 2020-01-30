The pace can be frantic in the Statehouse. I do prefer it, enjoying the adrenaline rush over the agonizing monotony that accompanies the procedural goings-on that are part of the process of lawmaking.
It is not unusual to be double- or triple-booked with meetings so you run from one meeting to another, trying to capture the essence of the discussion until you can read the minutes or the press account to get a fuller picture.
Recently, several meetings were especially insightful for me.
My morning started with a quick briefing on what is known as an accountable care organization, a structure for providing health care that was created via the Affordable Care Act in the Obama administration. It was a quick 30-minute walk-through, enough to tell you there was much more digging to be done.
Then I moved to an hour presentation on health care to hear what Vermont was doing to help check health care spending. We are moving to population health to keep people well and moving away from fee-for-service billing, which rewards health care providers for the volume of services they provide instead of rewarding them for helping patients achieve better health. Again, there was no way we could capture an in-depth understanding of the issues and pressure areas, but this was just an introduction; more detailed briefings and testimony would follow. Health care spending is the part of the state budget I am responsible for, so I spend many hours on this topic.
I then moved to a public hearing that was well under way on homelessness in Vermont. People were sharing their personal stories of homelessness and it was jarring to hear their struggles.
A military veteran spoke of the challenges that many have that come from debilitating trauma — and thoughts of suicide that accompany that trauma. Over 6,000 veterans commit suicide annually in our country. Another woman spoke of her homelessness and the horrible flight to safety so many seek to be safe from domestic violence.
I will never know the fear of what it is like to be a battered woman. I will never know what it must be like to escape with your children to seek refuge in a shelter because your spouse is violent. Nearly half of all families who stayed in a shelter last year in Vermont were fleeing domestic violence.
On any given night, 500 Vermonters sleep in government-supported shelters. The average length of stay is 52 days, the longest it has been over the last 18 years.
Our schools reported last year over 700 children attending school who had no home.
Homelessness and domestic violence sadly are alive and well in Vermont. These stories fuel my passion for public service, to help others who endure such pain and suffering.
The homelessness hearing ended, and I scooted to another room to catch testimony from business people who work in the travel and tourism industry. Some 32,000 Vermonters work in travel and tourism and the impact on our economy is huge and vital.
One business owner spoke eloquently about how tourist visitors to Vermont are slightly less than in previous years. We are losing visitors and money to other states that make a meaningful commitment to tourism marketing to attract people. Clearly Vermont needs to do the same.
I moved to the steps of the Statehouse to attend a vigil for homelessness. I was grateful the weather was mild but, as officials spoke, I worried about how people manage in the cold.
I have attended this annual vigil many times. The speakers say the same thing. They lament that there are so many homeless. We passed a $37 million housing bond several years ago to help create more housing. Much more is needed to confront this problem. Better wages, help for those with mental illness and addictions, landlord relief and more are needed to make a difference.
Finally, I rushed to the cafeteria as I had scheduled lunch meetings with two different people who wanted to explain why their programs needed more support. One started at noon and the other at 12:30. I knew if I was not quick, I would not get a seat in the always-crowded cafeteria. My afternoon was full, and I knew I would soon start another run on the hamster wheel.
I do enjoy this work; hopefully the running around will help me lose more weight!
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.