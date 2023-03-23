Richard Craig

I ran for the three-year selectboard seat vacated by Jessica Graham. I would like to thank all the townspeople who supported me in that endeavor. Given the narrow vote margin I shared with Laura Streets, I have formally expressed my interest to be appointed to the position that has been vacated by Robert Beeman.

Morristown needs someone who is familiar with all people in the community and someone who can work well with everyone regardless of their views or socioeconomic situation. I have heard from many that I didn’t get their vote because they didn’t know me.

