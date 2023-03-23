I ran for the three-year selectboard seat vacated by Jessica Graham. I would like to thank all the townspeople who supported me in that endeavor. Given the narrow vote margin I shared with Laura Streets, I have formally expressed my interest to be appointed to the position that has been vacated by Robert Beeman.
Morristown needs someone who is familiar with all people in the community and someone who can work well with everyone regardless of their views or socioeconomic situation. I have heard from many that I didn’t get their vote because they didn’t know me.
I have always focused my efforts to support and make everyone feel included in everything I do. I do not support the budget as proposed. We truly need to look at all aspects of what is happening in Morristown.
I acknowledge that the concerns being brought forward by residents are valid. Experiences in my life have shown me that things are not always as they appear.
Especially now, we need to have open and inclusive discussions to expose how things will affect all parties involved. It is OK to upset the apple cart as long as the decisions
we decide to make are fiscally and socially responsible. As a selectboard member, I will bring thoughtful, constructive and inclusive views on the very complex issues facing our town.
