While we don’t know yet exactly when the House will adjourn, it will be soon. As happens every year, the Senate made changes to the appropriations bill passed earlier in the House, and a conference committee will now work out the differences so that the bill can see final passage.
Some significant Senate bills that the House will act on include S.210, which deals with rental housing health and safety and affordable housing; S.100, which addresses universal school meals; and S.287, which adjusts the school funding formula to create more equity in how funds are distributed.
The House Committee on Energy and Technology has acted on a few energy-related bills sent to us by the Senate and the full House will vote on them soon. Our committee has been working on proposed changes to S.161 regarding the continued operation of the biomass baseload electric generating plant in Ryegate, and we should be voting that out this week.
We are waiting to see what action the Senate takes on the major bill we worked on and which passed the House earlier this session, the clean heat standard bill, H.715.
Sen. Patrick and Marcelle Leahy visited the Statehouse April 20 and ate lunch in the cafeteria. It’s not common but not that unusual for Leahy to be seen in the Statehouse occasionally, a building just down the street from the house he grew up in. What he didn’t know, and what most of us legislators didn’t know, was that a major event was going to happen.
I knew something was up when I walked into the House chamber before our scheduled floor session, and all the red chairs at the front had signs on them saying they were reserved for the members of the Vermont Senate. The Leahys were sitting by themselves in two of those chairs and I did get to chat with them briefly.
This was a surprise event to honor the senator on his retirement after announcing a while back that he wouldn’t be seeking re-election. Speakers were Gov. Phil Scott, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, and Speaker of the House Jill Krowinsky. Leahy is now in his eighth term of office, the most senior member of Congress.
Aside from his seniority, he has been a great senator for Vermont, our nation and beyond. He deserved the numerous standing ovations we gave him that day.
The Vermont Legislature is a place where we work together and find common ground more often than not. Of course, there are issues and bills before us where there is strong disagreement too, but we share a desire to do what is best for Vermonters, and finding common ground is usually present more than our differences.
To track bills, follow testimony or view any committee meetings or House or Senate sessions, visit legislature.vermont.gov.
Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.