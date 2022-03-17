Retail markets for adult-use cannabis were recently approved in several towns in the Lamoille Valley region. An increase in availability and use of cannabis in the community will increase the risk of greater and earlier use for young people, and youth cannabis use is already a major concern in our community.
In our most recent data from 2019, over a quarter of Lamoille County high school students said they had used cannabis in the last month, and Vermont ranks first in the nation for cannabis use in the last month among youth and adults.
Studies show that young people who use early in life, while the brain is still developing, have a much greater chance of becoming dependent on substances later in life.
How can community members and towns move forward to protect youth from the possible effects of retail sale of cannabis? The Healthy Lamoille Valley coalition encourages every town to get involved. If your town voted to opt in:
• Find out if your town plans to form a cannabis control commission to set regulations for new retail licenses.
• A cannabis control commission can also prioritize addressing health risks for youth and gives local control to towns.
• Even towns that don’t have zoning can still benefit from forming a commission.
Healthy Lamoille Valley encourages towns that haven’t voted yet to form a cannabis research task force or workgroup to gather information and share back with the community.
There are strategies to keep kids safe, including:
• Safe storage and use of adult-use products.
• Clear prevention messaging to youth.
• Retail buffer zones around schools, parks, libraries, health and mental health spaces, and other public spaces used by youth.
• Substance-free parks.
• Limiting outside retail advertising and number of outlets in an area.
• Providing clear access to treatment and recovery services for those who may be struggling with substance misuse.
Jessica Bickford is coalition coordinator at Healthy Lamoille Valley. More at healthlamoillevalley.org.
