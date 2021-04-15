I’m still working on the Office of the Child Advocate legislation that advanced out of committee and was sent to appropriations, as do all bills that require funding. Last week two other committees asked to take a look at the language in the bill. The Judiciary Committee will be offering an amendment when the bill goes to the floor.
This week the Government Operations Committee will take a look at some of the language in the bill around advisory committees. The process has been very slow and often frustrating due to the fact we are not in the building. I hope to present the bill to the full House next week.
We have started taking testimony on J.R.H.6, a resolution that looks to address racism as a public health emergency. One of our first witnesses was Dr. Mark Levine, the Vermont Commissioner of Health, who believes we should move this resolution forward as it holds “tremendous value” on addressing disparities in our health systems.
The commissioner presented data that clearly point to disparities within populations who have experienced socioeconomic disadvantages and historical injustice associated with race and ethnicity. Over the past year, that has led to worse health outcomes, higher rates of illness and hospitalization during COVID-19. The commissioner and I believe we can’t achieve health equity without addressing racism.
The committee also heard from Mark Hughes, the executive director of the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance, who spoke about the many organizations working to address injustices caused by systemic racism in Vermont. He spoke about how this resolution will begin to create the framework for addressing inequities in health systems caused by racism.
Dr. Maria Avila, associate professor of pediatrics at University of Vermont, spoke about her research around health equities and disparities. She noted that Indigenous and other children of color accounted for over 50 percent of Vermont’s COVID cases between the ages of 0-19. She reviewed the language from eight other states that have taken this action and testified how it will be an important step forward in Vermont.
The resolution will ask the state to better fund racial justice advocacy organizations and community health workers, and it acknowledges that Vermont Department of Health messages and services miss many Vermonters and addresses how they can better work toward determining the most effective ways to reach all people.
“It is not in Vermont’s character to let this be,” said Levine.
Our committee also started taking testimony on a S. 20, which would restrict perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl and other chemicals of concern in consumer products. These products are commonly used in manufacturing many products from firefighting foam to ski wax.
Rep. Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belivdere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
