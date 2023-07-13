In a recent letter, writer Bruce Shields shares an interpretation of the history of the Second Amendment referred to by scholars as insurrectionist theory, whose most famed theorists are Stephen P. Halbrook and Joyce Lee Malcolm. Their writings are likely the source of his “history.” (“Why the United States has a Second Amendment,” June 1, 2023)
Insurrectionist theory is premised on the idea that the ultimate purpose of an armed citizenry is to be prepared to fight the government itself. This interpretation is animated by a profound mistrust not only for the government but for constitutional democracy, which the United States has enjoyed for nearly 250 years.
Essentially, their view is that the representative government, elected by the people and designed with multiple checks and balances to prevent imbalances or abuse of power, is the enemy of the people.
Shields spends a good bit of his letter space describing the lead-up to the English Declaration of Rights of 1689, which, correctly cited, was heavily borrowed from by James Madison when he penned the first 10 amendments to the Constitution in 1789. Unfortunately, the insurrectionist theorists merely skimmed their history books when citing rationale.
Both the English Declaration of Rights and the U.S. Bill of Rights have as their intent spelling out limitations of power. For the English, it was Parliament limiting the king, while for the U.S. it was the individual states limiting the federal Government. In fact, The Declaration of Rights did not give Protestants an individual right to have arms; it decreed that Parliament, and not the Crown, would determine the right of Protestants to have arms.
In the same way, The Second Amendment was not enacted to provide a check on government tyranny. Rather, it was written to assure the Southern states that Congress would not undermine the slave system by using its newly acquired constitutional authority over the militia to disarm the state militia and thereby destroy the South’s principal instrument of slave control.
In effect, the Second Amendment supplemented the slavery compromise made at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia and obliquely codified in other constitutional provisions.
The brief history is that the southern states had armed patrols (militia) to keep slaves in line, shut down any rebellion and hunt down and kill or return to their “owners” any slave who tried to escape to the North, where they would be immediately free. The southern states’ perception of the need for such militia was not paranoid; in Virginia, for example, 44 percent of the population was Black and in Eastern Virginia, Blacks were the majority. Not only was the economy of most of the South based upon nearly free labor, but southerners feared that their lives would be in danger if the militia were compromised in any way.
In June 1788, these fears were raised at the Virginia Convention to ratify the Constitution. (Nine states were needed to ratify and Virginia was desperately needed to be the ninth. Federalists James Madison and John Marshall and anti-Federalists Patrick Henry and George Mason fought about how the nascent federal government might be dominated by the northern states, which was feared would find ways to undermine or eliminate slavery.
The compromise was that Virginia would ratify the Constitution, but that a series of amendments would be written soon thereafter to spell out limitations on a federal government. The language of what became the Second Amendment was first written in the much lengthier 17th provision of Virginia’s proposed Declaration of Rights by a 21-person committee that included Madison, Marshall, Henry and Mason.
There were, in fact, 20 provisions and 20 amendments in that document and the final 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution was a later result.
While Madison is known as the author of the Bill of Rights, both the House of Representatives and the Senate debated and voted on language changes and that result was the product of many compromises. It is undoubtedly a flawed document and easily open to misinterpretation.
Seventy years after its ratification, 11 states believed that the document gave them the power to maintain institutionalized slavery and fought a bloody war to protect that power. One-hundred and sixty years after that we now have people who not only believe that it is acceptable to brandish automatic weapons in public, but that they have the right to amass these weapons without limitation in preparation to take down the government that they believe gave them that right.
This is not what James Madison penned.
Theodore Casparian lives in Morrisville.
