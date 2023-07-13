In a recent letter, writer Bruce Shields shares an interpretation of the history of the Second Amendment referred to by scholars as insurrectionist theory, whose most famed theorists are Stephen P. Halbrook and Joyce Lee Malcolm. Their writings are likely the source of his “history.” (“Why the United States has a Second Amendment,” June 1, 2023)

Insurrectionist theory is premised on the idea that the ultimate purpose of an armed citizenry is to be prepared to fight the government itself. This interpretation is animated by a profound mistrust not only for the government but for constitutional democracy, which the United States has enjoyed for nearly 250 years.

