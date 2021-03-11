I am pleased to share that I have won one of the legislatively elected seats on the University of Vermont board of trustees, along with former House Appropriations chair Kitty Toll (Danville) and fellow representative Stephanie Jerome (Brandon).
At the start of each biennium, the Legislature elects three individuals to serve six-year terms on the board. Historically, these positions constituted the board of the Vermont Agricultural College.
In 1865, the Vermont Agricultural College merged with the University of Vermont, making UVM our state’s land grant institution, and the two institutions’ boards also merged. The current board consists of 25 members — nine elected by the Legislature; three appointed by the governor; nine self-perpetuating private trustees, who collectively choose their successors; the governor; the president of UVM; and two student trustees.
As a recent UVM graduate — I received my bachelor’s in biology in 2018, shortly before my first election — I will be the only non-student member of the UVM board to have attended college in the 21st century. I am looking forward to doing my part to ground the board’s discussions in the joys, challenges and financial needs of today’s college students. This will be particularly relevant as the university works through the process of modernizing its educational systems.
As a representative of this community, which is strongly impacted by Northern Vermont University and the Vermont State Colleges System, I am connected to the needs of rural students. I look forward to using my term on the board to encourage a holistic look at the future of public higher education in Vermont and to strengthen partnerships between UVM and the surrounding rural communities.
I have long held an interest in systems of higher education. My personal journey included applying to be in the first class of women at the all-male Deep Springs College in California, attending Harvard University for a year, and then transferring to UVM to complete my undergraduate studies.
I was also a member of the team that founded Outer Coast College in Sitka, Alaska, a new school currently tackling many of the challenges UVM faces. Outer Coast is a two-year school that has entirely need-based tuition and has built creative partnerships with the local Alaskan community.
I am thrilled to have this opportunity to spend the next six years thinking about and planning for the future of Vermont’s land grant university, as well as of higher education in the state and country more broadly. I am deeply committed to the role that public universities can and should play in today’s world. I believe they are uniquely poised to develop leaders who are globally-minded, community-oriented, and ready to face the challenges of the 21st century.
My style of leadership always has been and always will be to listen, learn and elevate many voices and perspectives, not just my own. If you have connections with the University of Vermont or thoughts for its future, I would be grateful for the opportunity to hear them.
Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.
