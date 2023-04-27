The House last week passed its version of S.5, the Affordable Heat Act. The bill changed significantly from the one introduced in the Senate and even from the one the Senate passed, and it will likely change again by the time it gets to the governor through a committee of conference.
As introduced in January, I would not have voted for this bill.
As a bill moves through the legislative process it changes, sometimes hourly. Sometimes these changes are major and sometimes it is just a word or two. I have seen a whole section deleted from a bill moments before it is voted out of committee. When bills go to multiple committees it can be very hard to follow what is in and what is out, what the bill does and what it does not do. This was the case with the Affordable Heat Act.
When S.5 left the natural resources committee, I found a couple of things that I felt should be changed. The first was that there were no groups representing older Vermonters on the committee to advise the Public Utility Commission. Second, there was no way to know if the recommendations of the groups representing rural, older and low-income Vermonters were taken into account in the development of the plan.
I reached out to the vice chair of the appropriations committee and told her my concerns. She agreed that the change should be made, and I asked legislative counsel to draft an amendment that was incorporated as an amendment.
At the same time, I was working with another group of legislators from rural Vermont, including Rep. Melanie Carpenter, who also had an amendment that required the utility commission to consider the needs of manufactured homes and rental properties when developing the plan. This amendment was also added to the bill while it was on the floor for debate.
Some portions of this bill that will go into effect when it becomes law, and the Public Utility Commission will start to develop the plan. To do that it needs information from fuel dealers, agencies providing services to Vermonters, business that weatherize homes and companies that install heating systems and the public.
Once the plan is developed, if any of the recommendations are to be implemented, a new bill will have to be drafted. No part of the plan can be implemented through rule or order. It is clear in the bill that this check back with the Legislature is required before any portion of the plan can be implemented. The Legislature can implement the whole plan, a portion of the plan or none of it, but that will not happen until 2026.
I believe this planning is important, Vermont has received $35 million for weatherization, $20 million for residential electrical upgrades, $5 million for hot water tank upgrades and $3 million for workforce development around energy efficiency from the federal government.
How will these taxpayer dollars be deployed to work together to lower energy costs? How will rural Vermonters, renters and low-income Vermonters be able to take advantage of these once-in-a-lifetime federal dollars? That is exactly what I want to see come out of this legislation. I do not want to see a carbon tax or a system that increases energy costs or plan that mandates certain heating systems. That is why it must come back to the Legislature before implementation; I would not have voted for it otherwise.
Last week the House Committee on Human Service that I serve on passed S.56 out of committee. This bill makes changes to the state’s child care assistance programs and increases access to quality child care services providers and afterschool and summer programs throughout the state. It will provide access to quality pre-kindergarten education for 4-year-olds and provide financial stability to community based child care providers by increasing reimbursement rates.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.