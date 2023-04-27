Dan Noyes

The House last week passed its version of S.5, the Affordable Heat Act. The bill changed significantly from the one introduced in the Senate and even from the one the Senate passed, and it will likely change again by the time it gets to the governor through a committee of conference.

As introduced in January, I would not have voted for this bill.

