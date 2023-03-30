When a committee passes a bill, its next stop is the second and third reading on the floor of the House where all representatives get an overview of the bill and get to ask questions of the presenter.
A bill that I was the lead sponsor on, H.171, updates laws pertaining to Adult Protective Services. Here is an overview of the bill I presented it to my colleagues in the House, where it passed by a unanimous voice vote:
This bill updates the statutes that protect vulnerable Vermonters whose health and welfare has been affected through abuse, neglect or exploitation. The protections addressed in this bill were originally implemented in 1979 and have seen minor updates since then. However, much has changed over the years with individuals choosing where, and from whom, they decide to receive care. In the original statute, victims have no review or appeal rights. In fact, alleged perpetrators, and even reporters, were afforded more rights than the victims.
In 2020 the Legislature passed, and the governor signed, a bill that I partnered with Rep. Theresa Wood from Waterbury, Act 156, the Older Vermonters Act. This legislation sets forth principles of services, supports and protections for older Vermonters by holding self-determination, safety and protection paramount.
The act states that “older Vermonters should be able to direct their own lives. Whatever services, supports and protections are offered, older Vermonters deserve dignity and respect and must be at the core of all decisions affecting their lives, with the opportunity to accept or refuse any offering.”
This is at the core of why the Legislature needed to update this statute.
When this statute was originally passed many vulnerable Vermonters, including individuals with disabilities, lived and received care in institutional settings. While nursing homes and residential care facilities still play an important part in the continuum of care, many people now choose to receive care in their homes and communities from spouses, family members, loved ones or another person. It is important that our laws reflect this change.
The House Committee on Human Services started a rewrite of this statute with input from the Vermont Adult Protective Services and community partners who have met numerous times over the past year. During testimony the committee also reflected on its principles that ensure Vermonters have equitable access to services that allow them the highest level of dignity, respect and independence. The committee goes on to promote effective use of resources, to remove structural barriers and to develop policies that provide opportunities for Vermonters to build resiliency and achieve their highest potential while ensuring vulnerable Vermonters are safe and protected.
Last year, the Division of Adult Protective Services received 3,600 reports of abuse and opened 876 investigations resulting in 41 individuals being listed on the division’s registry. The registry was checked 64,000 times by agencies that provide services to older Vermonters and individuals with disabilities. They rely on this registry to consider the backgrounds of potential employees and volunteers, and make sure the individuals they are serving are safe from exploration and abuse.
In the bill, there are two key factors that need to be considered before an investigation can begin. Is the individual a vulnerable adult, and is there an allegation of abuse, neglect or exploitation? Without both, Adult Protective Services does not have the statutory authority to open an investigation.
If abuse, neglect or exploitation of a vulnerable adult is substantiated this legislation creates two tracks. The first one is an assessment leading to greater flexibility in redressing harm through proactive measures that include reparation and rehabilitation. This is because many who care for a family member, spouse or loved one and are not paid will more than likely never seek employment to provide care in the future. In this case the goal of Adult Protective Services is to make sure the individual is safe and can continue receiving care.
The second track is a full investigation, which could lead to placement on the adult abuse registry, the involvement of law enforcement and criminal charges.
When presenting the bill, it is customary to walk through the language chapter by chapter. In this case the bill was over 60 pages and took me about half an hour to present. I then listed the 25 witnesses who came before the committee. The bill will now move to the Senate and then on to the governor for his signature, hopefully.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
