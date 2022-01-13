D-Waterville, Lamoille-3, Cambridge, Waterville

What are your highest priorities for the Legislature as a whole this session?

To support housing development in downtowns and village centers through financial investments and more reasonable regulatory requirements; to fix our state’s method of distributing education funding to make adequate resources available to rural, high-poverty, and high-English language learner school districts; and to support our state’s forest products industry, mirroring structures already in place for agriculture, in order to ensure a strong and healthy working landscape for Vermont into the future.

What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?

I serve on House Energy and Technology Committee. Our work on broadband last year resulted in historic investments into high-speed internet buildout, as well as technical support for local communications union districts working across Vermont on universal broadband coverage. The foundation has been laid in Vermont and this year’s committee work on broadband will be more focused on smaller technical needs. An issue that I hope will receive focus is electric grid modernization to ensure that our grid can serve the growing needs for electricity in our state and, most important, that our grid will have the technical capability to transition to renewable energy as fossil fuel supplies run out.

What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?

The lack of diversity of the Vermont Legislature. As a young person, it is difficult to hold a position that pays roughly $15,000 annually, plus a per diem to cover travel and meals during the January-May legislative session, with no health insurance or other benefits. We receive no income for the seven months outside of the official legislative session, despite the extensive amount of legislative work that is required during that time. If we are to have more age, class and racial diversity and diversity of life experience, we must structure the position in a way that makes it accessible to people with a variety of backgrounds and current circumstances.

What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?

I hope that we will return to an in-person setting as soon as possible, while maintaining some of the increased transparency and accessibility to state government that has come from video-streaming and recording sessions. While we are remote, I am making the most of the extra two and a half hours each day that would have been spent commuting to Montpelier and back. Ultimately, however, our Legislature functions best when you have to look your colleagues in the eyes regardless of political belief.

What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again?

I have been receiving many emails and calls from constituents lately, with a wide variety of beliefs and opinions. Regardless of the topic, each time someone reaches out it is evidence that people still trust in democracy enough to care about making their voices heard.