It is with a heavy heart I announce I will not be running for state representative for the Lamoille-2 district.
I am so grateful and humbled by the overwhelming support you all gave me over the past four years. With your help, we made good progress on a variety of issues, from minimum wage legislation to empowering occupations in the trades and other blue-collar opportunities.
I am proud of the work I have accomplished in the workforce development, workers’ comp and business formation and regulation work. Many pieces of legislation may not make for a flashy headline, but are important nonetheless.
As to why I am not running, it is pretty simple. Over the past four years, I have pieced together three different jobs to make ends meet, barely. It is a bit of burnout, to be honest, but mostly I need to start planning for the future and invest and save for my retirement.
The Legislature is becoming increasingly unobtainable for middle-class and working-age individuals. It is nearly impossible to be a legislator unless you: can do your work remotely, work on weekends, have a significant other help cover your costs, be retired, or maybe some people are planning on having their parents support them.
It is not easy to have college debt, a car payment, own a house and be a legislator. If we as a society want working-class and working-age individuals representing us, then legislators need a higher income.
I made my decision not to run earlier this year right before the pandemic hit us and before the situation at Northern Vermont University developed. My timing could have been better but I had made commitments that would not allow me to be a representative next year and I will be honoring those commitments.
I will never stop fighting for Lamoille County and I will never stop fighting for NVU. The health of a public higher education system is one of the most important parts to the health of a society. We must keep supporting NVU and I will be there every step of the way.
Thank you all so much for supporting me over the past four years. I have greatly enjoyed representing “The Belt of Lamoille” and I have been overjoyed being able to represent my hometown of Johnson. I enjoyed (almost) all of the brainstorming sessions and policy ideas that came from constituents over the years, even if some of those ideas were less than completely thought through.
In closing, even when the skies are gray, the sunlight still fights through and we will be strong in the coming weeks. To help us get there, I am endorsing Kate Donnally to fill my vacant seat and continue the fight for Lamoille County. She has proven herself on the school board in Hyde Park and fights for us day in and out in her job.
It will also be great to have another strong woman in the Statehouse, something that has been unfortunately lacking in our society in general. Please join me in supporting Kate. Also, there is a guy named Dan Noyes running. Nice guy; you should vote for him too!
Thank you so much for the honor and privilege of the last four years. Maybe someday I’ll run again, but it seems it will not be in the foreseeable future.
Matt Hill, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.