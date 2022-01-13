D-Morristown, Lamoille-Washington, Elmore, Morristown, Woodbury, Worcester

What are your highest priorities for the Legislature as a whole this session?

Make smart investments that strengthen our economy and protect the health of Vermonters during the pandemic. Housing, mental health and our colleges will continue to be high-need areas.

What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?

Investing the federal assistance wisely.

What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?

Support for caregivers for the most vulnerable, including the aged and disabled during a workforce shortage.

What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?

Protecting the public must be our highest priority. Working remotely is smart. We must guard against promoting a massive spreader event where legislators risk getting infected and bringing it back to every corner of the state. We did major work remotely last year and can do it again if needed.

What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again?

It was great reconnecting with fellow legislators if only briefly and starting to hear from constituents again.