D-Wolcott, Lamoille-2, Belvidere, Hyde Park, Johnson, Wolcott

What are your highest priorities for the Legislature as a whole this session?

There are two bills that I sponsored that passed the house in the first half of the biennium that are now in the Senate: The Office of the Child Advocate, H.265, and Medicaid Reimbursement Rates for Home and Community Based Providers, H.153. I would like to see Gov. Phil Scott sign these bills into law this year.

What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?

The House Human Service Committee will be focusing on making sure Vermonters have access to care when and where they need it. Many of the agencies that provide health care, in-home care, mental health services and recovery services are under pressure due to lack of staffing and increases in the needs of our communities. We also need to continue to tackle the affordability and access to child care.

What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?

Many of our nonprofit service providers, health care providers and designated agencies have traditionally not had the resources to provide competitive pay to their employees. The pandemic and the federal financial response have provided resources to these agencies that are not sustainable when these federal dollars stop. I am concerned that the impact the pandemic will have on our community will outlast our ability to provide elevated services in the years to come.

What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?

I was disappointed that we are not going back in-person to start the session. Effectively developing legislation and understanding the complex issues that we will be tackling this session require us to be in the building and in person. I did support going remote for the first two weeks but have concerns about continuing to legislate over Zoom.

What brought you at least a little bit of joy this week as you got the band back together again?

I really enjoy serving in the Legislature so there are a lot of things that brought me joy over the first week of the session. Seeing and connecting with colleagues and my committee members has been the highlight of the past week — even if most of it has been online. I also enjoyed taking a deep dive back into the issues and trying to find balanced solutions.